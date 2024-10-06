The Sunderland theatre ghost who loved a laugh - and a whistle

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Oct 2024, 05:15 GMT
Have you heard the one about the Sunderland theatre ghost which might well have been the spirit of a comedian.

The theory goes that a spirit, which loved to make people laugh for no reason, was haunting the Royalty Theatre.

In 2011, paranormal experts visited the Royalty and experienced all sorts of weird events.

Sarah Boulter who appeared in Nightmare; Fright of Your Life at the Royalty Theatre in 2011. The photo was taken as the Echo reported on news that the theatre stage was said to be haunted.Sarah Boulter who appeared in Nightmare; Fright of Your Life at the Royalty Theatre in 2011. The photo was taken as the Echo reported on news that the theatre stage was said to be haunted.
Sarah Boulter who appeared in Nightmare; Fright of Your Life at the Royalty Theatre in 2011. The photo was taken as the Echo reported on news that the theatre stage was said to be haunted. | se

Fits of laughter

Karl McGahern, organiser of ghost hunting group Spirit Seekers, said 13 years ago: “People suddenly burst out in fits of laughter. They just can't explain it.

"Perhaps one of the spirits was a comedian, I just don't know. I have never seen anything like it at any of the other sites we have visited. At least people seem to be enjoying themselves."

The Royalty Theatre as it looked in 2011.The Royalty Theatre as it looked in 2011.
The Royalty Theatre as it looked in 2011. | se

A former hospital for sick soldiers

Part of the building was used as a military hospital for sick soldiers from 1914-18, with separate quarters for the nurses created in a room next door.

It was transformed into a theatre just after the Second World War ended in 1945 but in more recent years, it had been the scene of some unexplained phenomena.

High pitched moaning noises, dark shadows, moving furniture, slamming doors and spooky black cat apparitions had all been reported.

Were the spirits coming back for their clothes?

Theatre chairwoman Anna Snell said in 2011: "We used to have some old uniforms as props, but have since sold them on. There is a theory that the spirits are returning to look for their clothes."

Anna Snell, vice chair of the Royalty Theatre and pictured at the venue in 2011.Anna Snell, vice chair of the Royalty Theatre and pictured at the venue in 2011.
Anna Snell, vice chair of the Royalty Theatre and pictured at the venue in 2011. | se

Karl added: “All sorts of paranormal occurrences have been recorded so far; some for the first time. We even had a mysterious whistler who copied our own whistles.”

The Royalty began life as four different buildings, and different paranormal experiences have been reported in the different areas, said Karl.

High-pitched moaning noises

"People have experienced feelings of dizziness and paranoia in the cinema room, and some strange high-pitched moaning noises have been heard there too.

"In the reception and bar area, originally three houses, there have been many instances of footsteps being heard, along with sounds of furniture moving.

Sandra Lawson and Sarah Boulter, right, who were appearing in Nightmare; Fright of Your Life at the Royalty Theatre in October 2011.Sandra Lawson and Sarah Boulter, right, who were appearing in Nightmare; Fright of Your Life at the Royalty Theatre in October 2011.
Sandra Lawson and Sarah Boulter, right, who were appearing in Nightmare; Fright of Your Life at the Royalty Theatre in October 2011. | se

"And in the theatre itself, which was originally the church, people have had very uneasy feelings of being watched.

A ghost that whistled

"Large, dark shadows have also been seen, moving around the back seats, and there have even been sightings of a black cat."

There were muffled voices and even whistling, said Karl. "We whistled back, and it copied our pitch back again.”

Tell us about any ghostly experiences you have had, by emailing [email protected]

