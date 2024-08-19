Sunderland's Royalty Theatre announces first of two centenary seasons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royalty Theatre is preparing to celebrate 100 years in the city.

The city’s oldest community theatre, off Chester Road, will be marking the occasion with two centenary seasons.

The local amateur theatre, which began as Sunderland Drama Club in 1925, will celebrate its 100th birthday around the time of the season finale, The Wedding Singer, a musical based on the 1998 Adam Sandler film.

As such, they are celebrating their centenary over the coming two seasons.

The first centenary season will kick off with Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution, a courtroom drama by the much-loved doyenne of mystery thrillers, which will run from 24 to 28 September.

This will be followed by The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, the comedy drama made famous by the Jane Horrocks film, from 29 October to 22 November.

2024 will be seen out with their ever-popular pantomime, Cinderella, running from 6 to 22 December, with relaxed performances on Wednesdays.

In the new year, Noël Coward’s razor-sharp wit is deployed in the romantic comedy Private Lives, from 18 to 22 February, followed by The Memory of Water by Tynemouth-born Shelagh Stephenson. The comedy runs from April 22 to 26.

And the theatre’s 100th year will conclude with The Wedding Singer, which runs from June 24 to 28.

Chairperson Andrew Barella said: “The Royalty has been entertaining the people of Sunderland and the North East since 1925 and over the next two seasons we are celebrating 100 years of the theatre.

“We are fully run by volunteers and the dedication of these wonderful people allows us to keep putting on shows for our community, as well as giving a space for people to express themselves creatively on and off stage, or just giving them a place to socialise, which is equally important.

“We have a great programme this year and are looking to do the same for the season after. We want to welcome new volunteers, audiences and invite as many people as possible to celebrate 100 years of The Royalty Theatre.”

Tickets for all shows are already available via www.ticketsource.co.uk/royaltytheatre or on selected days in person. Ticket prices remain as they were for the previous season, at £10 full price or £8.50 concessions.