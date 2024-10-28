Nine smiley pictures of Sunderland Empire audiences enjoying the show in 2004 and 2011, from Legally Blonde to Starlight Express

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Oct 2024, 10:37 BST

Take your seats for a retro performance. We’ve got nine photos of people on nights out at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland.

If you had a wonderful time watching Legally Blonde in 2011, or a sparkling night out enjoying Starlight Express in 2004, this is the place for you.

Members of the audience posed for all of this Echo archive photos. See if you spot someone you know.

Cue your memories of great nights out at the Empire - but only after you have browsed through our photo collection.

1. The spotlight is on you

Cue your memories of great nights out at the Empire - but only after you have browsed through our photo collection. | se

Photo Sales
Having fun on a night out watching Legally Blonde in 2011.

2. Musical fun in 2011

Having fun on a night out watching Legally Blonde in 2011. | se

Photo Sales
Ready to enjoy the fun of watching Starlight Express 20 years ago.

3. Sparkling at Starlight

Ready to enjoy the fun of watching Starlight Express 20 years ago. | se

Photo Sales
Waiting for the curtain to go up for Legally Blonde at the Empire Theatre 13 years ago.

4. Ready for the show

Waiting for the curtain to go up for Legally Blonde at the Empire Theatre 13 years ago. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaSunderlandTheatrePeopleMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice