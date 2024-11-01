It’s almost 70 years since the first ever Premium Bond was bought in Sunderland.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in 1956, a Mr C Fetrich had the honour of being the person who made a small piece of Wearside history.

A big day at Sunderland Post Office

Mr Fetrich was the chairman of Sunderland Savings Committee and bought his share during the first day of sale on November 1 that year at Sunderland Post Office.

The first Premium Bond to be bought in Sunderland. Mr C Fetrich was the buyer. | se

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a piece of interesting information for you. A Bletchley Park code breaker invented the first ERNIE in 1956.

Macmillan’s big announcement

Bletchley Park. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire | PA/Rui Vieira

Following this, Harold Macmillan announced the launch of Premium Bonds on Budget Day in April 1956, offering everyone an alternative way to save.

Mr C Fetrich buys a Premium Bond during the first day of sale today at Sunderland Post Office in 1956. | se

There have been five generations of ERNIE and with continuous advances in technology, each has become faster and more powerful.

The latest version of ERNIE

These days though, it is ERNIE 5 which generates the numbers using the latest technology.

The Bonds results have not always been kind to Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1975, the Echo reported how Wearside was one of the least successful places in the North East for wins.

When Wearside was struggling to impress in the Ernie stakes. | se

It had only four wins - one of £1,000, one of £500 and two of £100.

Newcastle had eight wins, Durham County had three £1,000 winners and nine £100 prizes, while the remainder of Tyne and Wear had four wins - one £1,000, one £500 two of £100.

Big winner in 2010

But in 2010, there was much better news.

One winner scooped a £1million Premium Bond jackpot – but did not know it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Better news from 2010 when one lucky local won £1 million. | se

The mystery woman was living in Tyne and Wear but had not claimed the life-changing prize.

The winning Bond was bought in March 2008 after an investment of £30,000. It was one of more than 305,000 Premium Bonds worth more than £417million across the region at the time.

To find out more about Premium Bonds, visit https://www.nsandi.com/get-to-know-us/about-premium-bonds