Sunderland conker memories as we approach the nutty season
Thousands of us played the childhood game and here’s some retro Echo photos to prove it.
A game for the Olympics
But did you know;
In 2021, a Sunderland Echo story light-heartedly suggested that conkers should be included in the Olympics.
Barnes Junior School pupils still kept the game alive in 1995 when they enjoyed playground competitions despite a conker shortage.
But the competition has been affected by a shortage of conkers in 2024, caused partly by severe weather conditions.
These Fatfield youngsters were hoping for a bumper harvest when they went out looking for conkers on their way home from school in October 1956.
Conkering the facts about horse chestnuts
Conkers was first thought to have been played with the fruits of the horse chestnut tree in the 18th Century.
They release a chemical which spiders are said to detest.
Horse Chestnut trees can live to 300 years old and grow to 120ft.
