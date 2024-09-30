Sunderland conker memories as we approach the nutty season

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 30th Sep 2024, 10:43 BST
We’re going conkers in this look back at Sunderland in the past.

Thousands of us played the childhood game and here’s some retro Echo photos to prove it.

A game for the Olympics

But did you know;

In 2021, a Sunderland Echo story light-heartedly suggested that conkers should be included in the Olympics.

Barnes Junior School pupils still kept the game alive in 1995 when they enjoyed playground competitions despite a conker shortage.

Championship level conkers

Barnes Junior School pupil Ian Dunn (right) accepts a challenge from Daniel Reekie, while waiting for their chance at conkers are (from left) Richard Marsden, Ryan Kent, Nicola Redpath, Mark Slaughter and Richard Divers.Barnes Junior School pupil Ian Dunn (right) accepts a challenge from Daniel Reekie, while waiting for their chance at conkers are (from left) Richard Marsden, Ryan Kent, Nicola Redpath, Mark Slaughter and Richard Divers.
Barnes Junior School pupil Ian Dunn (right) accepts a challenge from Daniel Reekie, while waiting for their chance at conkers are (from left) Richard Marsden, Ryan Kent, Nicola Redpath, Mark Slaughter and Richard Divers. | se

The World Conker Championships are held on October 2 in Southwick - in Northamptonshire that is.

But the competition has been affected by a shortage of conkers in 2024, caused partly by severe weather conditions.

These Fatfield youngsters were hoping for a bumper harvest when they went out looking for conkers on their way home from school in October 1956.

Conkering the facts about horse chestnuts

Fatfield youngers having fun looking for conkers on their way home from school, in October 1956.Fatfield youngers having fun looking for conkers on their way home from school, in October 1956.
Fatfield youngers having fun looking for conkers on their way home from school, in October 1956. | se

Conkers was first thought to have been played with the fruits of the horse chestnut tree in the 18th Century.

Conkers has been a popular game for children for centuries.Conkers has been a popular game for children for centuries.
Conkers has been a popular game for children for centuries. | other third party

They release a chemical which spiders are said to detest.

Horse Chestnut trees can live to 300 years old and grow to 120ft.

Tell us about the childhood games that you loved, by emailing [email protected]

