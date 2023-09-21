News you can trust since 1873
Growing up in Sunderland: Playing conkers, skipping ropes and British Bulldog - Wearside TikTok star on the retro schoolyard games you loved

School is back in session for the new term and it’s time to head out to the yard for playtime.
By Debra Fox
Published 21st Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
The autumnal weather is just around the corner and, in your own school days, you may have already been collecting your conkers and preparing them for battle with friends as soon as September rolled around. Make sure you’ve got the vinegar to hand!

While playground games have undoubtedly changed, some of the classics are still remembered and much-loved to this day. They are classics for a reason!

School is back in session - but we were always counting down to breaktime! What was your favourite game?School is back in session - but we were always counting down to breaktime! What was your favourite game?
Wearside TikTok star Kathrine Taylor – who posts as North East Nostalgic – has been reminiscing on some of her favourite traditional, tried-and-tested schoolyard games. Do you remember your skipping rope routines, hand-clap games – with a rhyme to boot – and British Bulldog? How about playing kerby or having a go at hopscotch?

Join our Wearside Echoes Facebook community here to tell us your favourite retro games from childhood. They could feature in our next newsletter!

