Growing up in Sunderland: Playing conkers, skipping ropes and British Bulldog - Wearside TikTok star on the retro schoolyard games you loved
The autumnal weather is just around the corner and, in your own school days, you may have already been collecting your conkers and preparing them for battle with friends as soon as September rolled around. Make sure you’ve got the vinegar to hand!
While playground games have undoubtedly changed, some of the classics are still remembered and much-loved to this day. They are classics for a reason!
Wearside TikTok star Kathrine Taylor – who posts as North East Nostalgic – has been reminiscing on some of her favourite traditional, tried-and-tested schoolyard games. Do you remember your skipping rope routines, hand-clap games – with a rhyme to boot – and British Bulldog? How about playing kerby or having a go at hopscotch?
