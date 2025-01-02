'My mam was over the moon when she met Jimmy Carter at Pyrex'
Memories of Jimmy Carter’s Wearside visit still hold a fond place in your hearts.
Florrie was at the front of the crowd
We recently asked Echo followers to get in touch with their own recollections after we re-told the 1977 story of when he came to town.
One of the first to do just that was Alison Harvey.
She even shared a photo of her grandmother Florrie Curtis who was at the front of the crowds to meet Mr President.
Alison told us: “My grandad worked at Pyrex (Corning) at the time.
They waited hours to get a view
“She was very excited about it all. I think because my grandad worked at Pyrex they got front row access.”
Our story at the end of December was published after news that the former President had died aged 100.
People had waited hours to see the presidential party which visited the Corning factory in Sunderland where Pyrex glass products were made.
Michelle Thompson was also there and she said: “I remember going to see him with my Mam and Nana.”
And Karen Kelly commented: “My dad worked there and we had a day out from St Joseph’s.”
Enthusiastic cheers ‘wherever he went’
The Echo said at the time: “He was given enthusiastic cheers wherever he went.”
He was on a strict timetable which gave him exactly one hour and five minutes at Corning’s and it was adhered to.
In that time, he fitted in handshakes with the Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Charles Slater, and company executives. He enjoyed light refreshments in the boardroom and a walk round the factory.
He spoke to workers at all levels of the company and got to watch glass blowers as they went about their business.
