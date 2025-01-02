'My mam was over the moon when she met Jimmy Carter at Pyrex'

He’s the US President who made a huge impact when he came to Sunderland.

Memories of Jimmy Carter’s Wearside visit still hold a fond place in your hearts.

President Jimmy Carter pictured during his 1977 visit to Wearside.President Jimmy Carter pictured during his 1977 visit to Wearside.
President Jimmy Carter pictured during his 1977 visit to Wearside. | SE

Florrie was at the front of the crowd

We recently asked Echo followers to get in touch with their own recollections after we re-told the 1977 story of when he came to town.

One of the first to do just that was Alison Harvey.

She even shared a photo of her grandmother Florrie Curtis who was at the front of the crowds to meet Mr President.

Jimmy Carter pictured shaking hands with Alison Harvey's grandmother Florrie Curtis.Jimmy Carter pictured shaking hands with Alison Harvey's grandmother Florrie Curtis.
Jimmy Carter pictured shaking hands with Alison Harvey's grandmother Florrie Curtis. | ugc

Alison told us: “My grandad worked at Pyrex (Corning) at the time.

They waited hours to get a view

“She was very excited about it all. I think because my grandad worked at Pyrex they got front row access.”

Another view of President Carter meeting people outside the Pyrex plant in Sunderland.Another view of President Carter meeting people outside the Pyrex plant in Sunderland.
Another view of President Carter meeting people outside the Pyrex plant in Sunderland. | ugc

Our story at the end of December was published after news that the former President had died aged 100.

People had waited hours to see the presidential party which visited the Corning factory in Sunderland where Pyrex glass products were made.

Michelle Thompson was also there and she said: “I remember going to see him with my Mam and Nana.”

And Karen Kelly commented: “My dad worked there and we had a day out from St Joseph’s.”

President Jimmy Carter plants a tree at Washington Old Hall in 1977, while Britain's Prime Minister, James Callaghan, looks on.President Jimmy Carter plants a tree at Washington Old Hall in 1977, while Britain's Prime Minister, James Callaghan, looks on.
President Jimmy Carter plants a tree at Washington Old Hall in 1977, while Britain's Prime Minister, James Callaghan, looks on.

Enthusiastic cheers ‘wherever he went’

President Carter then went on a tour of the factory which employed 5,000 people at the time.

The Echo said at the time: “He was given enthusiastic cheers wherever he went.”

He was on a strict timetable which gave him exactly one hour and five minutes at Corning’s and it was adhered to.

U.S. president Jimmy Carter smiling at a podium in front of an American flag, 1970s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)U.S. president Jimmy Carter smiling at a podium in front of an American flag, 1970s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
U.S. president Jimmy Carter smiling at a podium in front of an American flag, 1970s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In that time, he fitted in handshakes with the Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Charles Slater, and company executives. He enjoyed light refreshments in the boardroom and a walk round the factory.

He spoke to workers at all levels of the company and got to watch glass blowers as they went about their business.

Tell us about the VIP visitors to Sunderland you have met. Email [email protected]

