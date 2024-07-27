11 pictures of Pyrex workers in Sunderland on the day Prince Philip visited in 1963

It was big news and the Sunderland Echo was there to record it all - from the Prince’s arrival to the moment he chatted to the staff.
Here it is once more. See if you can spot someone you know.
1. Factory photos to remember
A very special July day for the workers at James A Jobling glassworks. | se
2. Welcome to Wearside
The Duke was greeted by Lord Barnard, Lord Lieutenant of Durham, on his arrival at Monkwearmouth Station.
There were plenty of spectators to watch the big moment. | se
3. Eager to find out more
Look at the crowds which gathered in North Bridge Street, hoping to get a glimpse of the Royal visitor. | se
4. A fascinating insight
Prince Philip gets a tour of the James A Jobling glassworks in 1963. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.