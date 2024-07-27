11 pictures of Pyrex workers in Sunderland on the day Prince Philip visited in 1963

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Jul 2024, 05:40 BST

It was a massive day at Pyrex and the streets of Sunderland were packed for it.

In July 1963, the Duke of Edinburgh visited the factory of James A Jobling.

It was big news and the Sunderland Echo was there to record it all - from the Prince’s arrival to the moment he chatted to the staff.

Here it is once more. See if you can spot someone you know.

A very special July day for the workers at James A Jobling glassworks.

1. Factory photos to remember

A very special July day for the workers at James A Jobling glassworks.

The Duke was greeted by Lord Barnard, Lord Lieutenant of Durham, on his arrival at Monkwearmouth Station. There were plenty of spectators to watch the big moment.

2. Welcome to Wearside

The Duke was greeted by Lord Barnard, Lord Lieutenant of Durham, on his arrival at Monkwearmouth Station. There were plenty of spectators to watch the big moment.

Look at the crowds which gathered in North Bridge Street, hoping to get a glimpse of the Royal visitor.

3. Eager to find out more

Look at the crowds which gathered in North Bridge Street, hoping to get a glimpse of the Royal visitor.

Prince Philip gets a tour of the James A Jobling glassworks in 1963.

4. A fascinating insight

Prince Philip gets a tour of the James A Jobling glassworks in 1963.

