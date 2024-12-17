'I bought everything in every colour': Your memories of shopping at Sgt Pepper's
We’re talking about Sgt Pepper’s and it got a massive response when we took a fond look back.
‘Spent my wages in there on a Friday’
Our story told how the Maritime Terrace shop got a spruce-up just in time for the 1976 Christmas frenzy.
It got loads of you talking including;
Deb Brown who said: ‘Loved this shop. Spent my wages in there on a Friday.’
Joanne Rylance commented: ‘Loved this shop. Think I bought everything in every colour’.
‘Used to go religiously every Friday after work’
Bev Franklin told us: ‘ My favourite ever shop. I used to go religiously every Friday after work. And these were the days before Lycra! I had every colour and style. Happy days’.
Thanks also to Julie Edmundson who said ‘Loved that shop, had some jeans with the zip on the hip. So tight I used to bruise my skin trying to squeeze them on & all the tops in every pastel colour. Thought we were the bees knees back in the 80s’.
Among the other comments were these:
Needle cords and cheesecloth tops
Margie Foster: “Loved their needle cords and cheesecloth tops’.
Kathleen Field: “The most amazing shop ever! Jeans and a cheese cloth top! I loved this place.”
Julie Fearon: “My go to shop for everything many moons ago.”
Shar Shazza Cormack: “Sergeant peppers then go along to Geordie jeans & nip into Woolworths for my records.”
It’s in the top ten for Sunderland’s lost shops you would like back
Karen Fletcher: “Loved this shop. The colours were amazing.”
Julie Royal: “I worked in Geordie Jeans on a Saturday and spent my wages in here. I had every colour in nearly everything.”
That’s just a small section of the scores of comments we received and we thank everyone who shared their views.
In a 2018 Sunderland Echo story, Sgt Pepper’s made the top ten in a list of shops you would most like to see back in the city.
Binns got 15 votes in top spot with Joplings on nine votes in second spot and Woolworths third on eight.
