What life was like in Sunderland in November 1973, a hectic month for Wearside

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 17:55 BST

What a busy month it was in Sunderland in November 1973. But how much of this do you remember?

In a few short weeks, the people of Sunderland got to witness European football at Roker Park, and a Royal wedding on TV.

Binns store was stocked full of toys for its annual bazaar and The Galleries shopping centre was taking shape.

But don’t just take our word for it. Get browsing through our retro Echo gallery.

All this happened in one packed month in Sunderland history.

1. Flashback to 1973

Thirty eight elderly Sunderland residents crowded into a room at Grange House to watch the Royal wedding ceremony in colour at the invitation of the Sunderland Old People's Council.

2. A Royal occasion in colour

Staff at Milburns were busy preparing the cakes for the Christmas period.

3. Cakes for Christmas

Sunderland in European Cup Winners Cup action against Sporting Lisbon at Roker Park.

4. Haway the Lads

