What life was like in Sunderland in November 1973, a hectic month for Wearside

In a few short weeks, the people of Sunderland got to witness European football at Roker Park, and a Royal wedding on TV.

Binns store was stocked full of toys for its annual bazaar and The Galleries shopping centre was taking shape.

But don’t just take our word for it. Get browsing through our retro Echo gallery.

Flashback to 1973 All this happened in one packed month in Sunderland history.

A Royal occasion in colour Thirty eight elderly Sunderland residents crowded into a room at Grange House to watch the Royal wedding ceremony in colour at the invitation of the Sunderland Old People's Council.

Cakes for Christmas Staff at Milburns were busy preparing the cakes for the Christmas period.

Haway the Lads Sunderland in European Cup Winners Cup action against Sporting Lisbon at Roker Park.