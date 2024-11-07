Late-night shopping in The Galleries in 1992, when evening buzz came to Washington
Clowns and a magician were there to keep children entertained on the big occasion.
A magical night for children
It happened in November 1992 and the Sunderland Echo was there to capture the memories.
Magician Martin Duffy was pictured showing the traditional white rabbit trick to Thomas, five, and Brett Wilson, three, from Fence Houses.
And lots of youngsters seemed to enjoy the performance by this clown.
Princess Anne brought out the crowds
This year marks the 1974 of the opening of the shopping centre.
Princess Anne performed the honours and left a great impression when she chatted to some of the thousands of people who turned up.
Tell us if you are one of the children pictured during late night opening in 1992.
Email [email protected]