Late-night shopping in The Galleries in 1992, when evening buzz came to Washington

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Nov 2024, 04:42 BST
They certainly celebrated in style when late night shopping first came to The Galleries.

Clowns and a magician were there to keep children entertained on the big occasion.

A magical night for children

It happened in November 1992 and the Sunderland Echo was there to capture the memories.

Magician Martin Duffy was pictured showing the traditional white rabbit trick to Thomas, five, and Brett Wilson, three, from Fence Houses.

Martin Duffy had Thomas and Brett Wilson enthralled with his magic tricks in 1992.placeholder image
Martin Duffy had Thomas and Brett Wilson enthralled with his magic tricks in 1992. | se

And lots of youngsters seemed to enjoy the performance by this clown.

Clown fun at The Galleries on the day that late night shopping started in November 1992.placeholder image
Clown fun at The Galleries on the day that late night shopping started in November 1992. | se

Princess Anne brought out the crowds

This year marks the 1974 of the opening of the shopping centre.

Washington had been a new town for 10 years when Princess Anne opened The Galleries in 1974.placeholder image
Washington had been a new town for 10 years when Princess Anne opened The Galleries in 1974. | se

Princess Anne performed the honours and left a great impression when she chatted to some of the thousands of people who turned up.

Tell us if you are one of the children pictured during late night opening in 1992.

Email [email protected]

