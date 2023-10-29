When the giants of Sporting Lisbon came to Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was 50 years ago when the Sporting Lisbon team took on Sunderland - the FA Cup holders - in the Second Round of the European Cup Winners Cup.

The Portugese giants certainly made friends on their stay.

Having a go on the local kids' bikes

They stopped in the Norseman Hotel in Peterlee and signed loads of autographs before going for a walk in the dene.

The children of Peterlee got to meet the Sporting Lisbon stars in 1973.

Some even had a go on the Raleigh Chopper bikes of the local kids.

It was a stay to remember in Peterlee for these Sporting Lisbon stars.

Then it was off to Roker Park for the match and Sunderland took a 2-0 lead before Lisbon pulled a goal back.

A close-fought tie at Roker Park between Sunderland and Sporting Lisbon.

Black Cats matched their famous rivals

Sadly, Sunderland would lose the away leg 2-0 to go out of Europe.

But were you there when Sunderland scared the life out of the Portugese team, or did you meet the visitors on the streets of Peterlee?