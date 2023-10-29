News you can trust since 1873
When the giants of Sporting Lisbon came to Sunderland

A brief visit but the Sporting Lisbon team made a lasting impression

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Oct 2023, 07:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 10:18 GMT
These scenes.

It was 50 years ago when the Sporting Lisbon team took on Sunderland - the FA Cup holders - in the Second Round of the European Cup Winners Cup.

The Portugese giants certainly made friends on their stay.

Having a go on the local kids' bikes

They stopped in the Norseman Hotel in Peterlee and signed loads of autographs before going for a walk in the dene.

The children of Peterlee got to meet the Sporting Lisbon stars in 1973.The children of Peterlee got to meet the Sporting Lisbon stars in 1973.
The children of Peterlee got to meet the Sporting Lisbon stars in 1973.
Some even had a go on the Raleigh Chopper bikes of the local kids.

It was a stay to remember in Peterlee for these Sporting Lisbon stars.It was a stay to remember in Peterlee for these Sporting Lisbon stars.
It was a stay to remember in Peterlee for these Sporting Lisbon stars.

Then it was off to Roker Park for the match and Sunderland took a 2-0 lead before Lisbon pulled a goal back.

A close-fought tie at Roker Park between Sunderland and Sporting Lisbon.A close-fought tie at Roker Park between Sunderland and Sporting Lisbon.
A close-fought tie at Roker Park between Sunderland and Sporting Lisbon.

Black Cats matched their famous rivals

Sadly, Sunderland would lose the away leg 2-0 to go out of Europe.

But were you there when Sunderland scared the life out of the Portugese team, or did you meet the visitors on the streets of Peterlee?

Email [email protected] to tell us more.

