World Cup 1966: When Roker Park and Sunderland played host to World Cup games - in pictures
It has been 56 years since England hosted the World Cup – with Sunderland and Roker Park playing its own part in the historic tournament.
The then-home of the Black Cats was in the global spotlight as Roker Park played host to three of the competition's group games, and the quarter-final between the Soviet Union and Hungary. Football supporters descended on Sunderland for the matches, with more than 27,000 fans making up the ground’s biggest attendance of the tournament; a group game between the Soviet Union and Italy.
Do you remember the excitement of seeing the players arrive, queueing for autographs and watching the action inside Roker Park? Ahead of this year’s tournament beginning in Qatar, let’s take a trip back in time to the golden year of 1966 on Wearside – the year England took the trophy!
