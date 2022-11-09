News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Remembering when the World Cup came to Roker Park in 1966 - what are your memories of it?
Remembering when the World Cup came to Roker Park in 1966 - what are your memories of it?

World Cup 1966: When Roker Park and Sunderland played host to World Cup games - in pictures

It has been 56 years since England hosted the World Cup – with Sunderland and Roker Park playing its own part in the historic tournament.

By Debra Fox
4 minutes ago

The then-home of the Black Cats was in the global spotlight as Roker Park played host to three of the competition's group games, and the quarter-final between the Soviet Union and Hungary. Football supporters descended on Sunderland for the matches, with more than 27,000 fans making up the ground’s biggest attendance of the tournament; a group game between the Soviet Union and Italy.

Do you remember the excitement of seeing the players arrive, queueing for autographs and watching the action inside Roker Park? Ahead of this year’s tournament beginning in Qatar, let’s take a trip back in time to the golden year of 1966 on Wearside – the year England took the trophy!

1. Flying the flag

Italian fans pictured on Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland, ahead of a game at Roker Park in 1966.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

2. Autographs

Here come the stars! World Cup footballers take some time to meet supporters as they arrive at Roker Park.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

3. Roll up, roll up!

Fans join the queue to score a ticket to one of the '66 World Cup matches held at Roker Park. Which one did you see?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

4. Back of the net!

The then-Soviet Union and Chile battle it out at Roker Park. The ground hosted the tournament's Group 4 games, and one of the quarter-finals.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
SunderlandEnglandHungaryQatarItaly
Next Page
Page 1 of 3