Nine photos of Sunderland and Durham putting the finishing touches to its 1966 World Cup preparations
They think it’s all over … but it hadn’t even begun when these World Cup photos were taken in Sunderland.
Football fever gripped the town as it got ready to host fans from all over the globe in 1966; the famous year England took the trophy.
Flags appeared in Blandford Street. The World Cup mascot was put on show in the window of the Gas Board offices. There was a fantastic masterpiece of a football ornament in the window of Walkers jewellers.
And the buses of Sunderland began flying the flags of the visiting nations.
Enough from me. Let’s take you on a journey to the birth of a footballing mega story with the help of these photos from Bill Hawkins of Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
