News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Sunderland looked resplendent when the eyes of the world were on it in 1966. Pictures: Bill Hawkins.
Sunderland looked resplendent when the eyes of the world were on it in 1966. Pictures: Bill Hawkins.

Nine photos of Sunderland and Durham putting the finishing touches to its 1966 World Cup preparations

They think it’s all over … but it hadn’t even begun when these World Cup photos were taken in Sunderland.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago

Football fever gripped the town as it got ready to host fans from all over the globe in 1966; the famous year England took the trophy.

Flags appeared in Blandford Street. The World Cup mascot was put on show in the window of the Gas Board offices. There was a fantastic masterpiece of a football ornament in the window of Walkers jewellers.

And the buses of Sunderland began flying the flags of the visiting nations.

Enough from me. Let’s take you on a journey to the birth of a footballing mega story with the help of these photos from Bill Hawkins of Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

1. A spruce-up for the ground

Making alterations to the Roker Park suite in May 1966, ready for the international arrivals. Picture: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

Photo Sales

2. In the tunnel

Sunderland players Colin Suggett, left, and Derek Forster, right, are pictured watching the latest preparation work at Roker Park - the erection of a wire mesh cover over the players' tunnel. Picture: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

Photo Sales

3. A warm welcome

Blandford Street gets ready to welcome the world for the 1966 tournament. Picture: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

Photo Sales

4. Mascot memories

Mrs Spencer and the World Cup mascot in the window of the Gas Office in Fawcett Street in July 1966. Picture: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

Photo Sales
DurhamSunderlandEnglandWalkers
Next Page
Page 1 of 3