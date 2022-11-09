Nine photos of Sunderland and Durham putting the finishing touches to its 1966 World Cup preparations

Football fever gripped the town as it got ready to host fans from all over the globe in 1966; the famous year England took the trophy.

Flags appeared in Blandford Street. The World Cup mascot was put on show in the window of the Gas Board offices. There was a fantastic masterpiece of a football ornament in the window of Walkers jewellers.

And the buses of Sunderland began flying the flags of the visiting nations.

Enough from me. Let’s take you on a journey to the birth of a footballing mega story with the help of these photos from Bill Hawkins of Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

1. A spruce-up for the ground Making alterations to the Roker Park suite in May 1966, ready for the international arrivals. Picture: Bill Hawkins.

2. In the tunnel Sunderland players Colin Suggett, left, and Derek Forster, right, are pictured watching the latest preparation work at Roker Park - the erection of a wire mesh cover over the players' tunnel. Picture: Bill Hawkins.

3. A warm welcome Blandford Street gets ready to welcome the world for the 1966 tournament. Picture: Bill Hawkins.

4. Mascot memories Mrs Spencer and the World Cup mascot in the window of the Gas Office in Fawcett Street in July 1966. Picture: Bill Hawkins.