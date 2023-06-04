The Raleigh Chopper, the gift Sunderland children most wanted on their 1970s Christmas list
You voted it your no.1 on your Xmas list - and it's back!
Talk about a 'well I never' moment.
It was only last December when you told us that the Chopper bike was top of your festive wish list - and now comes the news that it is back.
Raleigh has announced that it is returning this month.
It will certainly bring back memories for Echo readers, especially after they reminisced on the bike just last Christmas.
It came out tops when we asked followers of our Wearside Echoes nostalgia page 'What was the one Christmas present you always wanted but never got when you were little?
More than 100 of you replied, with a great variety of presents both large and small on your letters to Santa Claus.
Stanton Longhorn, Anthony Houghton, Steven Wright, Alison Naylor and Jillian Moule all had their eyes on a Chopper bike.
Other wished for toys included a Tressy doll, Mr Freeze, Mr Slushy, train sets, Chatty Cathy and the Mouse Trap game.
