Talk about a 'well I never' moment.

Raleigh has announced that it is returning this month.

A 1970s advert for the iconic bike.

It will certainly bring back memories for Echo readers, especially after they reminisced on the bike just last Christmas.

Browsing through the Binns toy department in 1980. Which toy did you have your eye on from the display?

It came out tops when we asked followers of our Wearside Echoes nostalgia page 'What was the one Christmas present you always wanted but never got when you were little?

More than 100 of you replied, with a great variety of presents both large and small on your letters to Santa Claus.

Binns in 1973 but which was the sought-after toy you never got for Christmas?

Stanton Longhorn, Anthony Houghton, Steven Wright, Alison Naylor and Jillian Moule all had their eyes on a Chopper bike.

Other wished for toys included a Tressy doll, Mr Freeze, Mr Slushy, train sets, Chatty Cathy and the Mouse Trap game.