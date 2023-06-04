News you can trust since 1873
The Raleigh Chopper, the gift Sunderland children most wanted on their 1970s Christmas list

You voted it your no.1 on your Xmas list - and it's back!

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Jun 2023, 17:51 BST- 1 min read

Talk about a 'well I never' moment.

It was only last December when you told us that the Chopper bike was top of your festive wish list - and now comes the news that it is back.

Raleigh has announced that it is returning this month.

A 1970s advert for the iconic bike.A 1970s advert for the iconic bike.
A 1970s advert for the iconic bike.

But the 70s iconic must-have will have a hefty price tag on its comeback.

It will certainly bring back memories for Echo readers, especially after they reminisced on the bike just last Christmas.

Browsing through the Binns toy department in 1980. Which toy did you have your eye on from the display?Browsing through the Binns toy department in 1980. Which toy did you have your eye on from the display?
Browsing through the Binns toy department in 1980. Which toy did you have your eye on from the display?

It came out tops when we asked followers of our Wearside Echoes nostalgia page 'What was the one Christmas present you always wanted but never got when you were little?

More than 100 of you replied, with a great variety of presents both large and small on your letters to Santa Claus.

Binns in 1973 but which was the sought-after toy you never got for Christmas?Binns in 1973 but which was the sought-after toy you never got for Christmas?
Binns in 1973 but which was the sought-after toy you never got for Christmas?

Stanton Longhorn, Anthony Houghton, Steven Wright, Alison Naylor and Jillian Moule all had their eyes on a Chopper bike.

Other wished for toys included a Tressy doll, Mr Freeze, Mr Slushy, train sets, Chatty Cathy and the Mouse Trap game.

Tell us which toy or bike you would love to return after decades away. Email [email protected]

