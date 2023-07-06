The man who helped build Peterlee - and still lives in a unique house there

John Nelson is a Peterlee resident and proud of it: And he's loving the town's 75th birthday tributes.

Few people have more connections to Peterlee than John, 84. He built part of the town and lives in the last of the original cantilevered flat roofed houses in his street.

John Nelson in Peterlee today.

He's seen a royal visit, changing town scenery and was part of the team which built the shops in Burnhope Way and Yoden Way.

Read More When Portugal came to Peterlee - 9 reminders of the day Sporting Lisbon stayed at the Norseman Hotel

Now, as the town's 75th anniversary celebrations continue, John looked back on his life in the 'new town'.

He watched as the royal car drove by

His father Wilfred was one of the first builders to work in Peterlee and, upon leaving school at 15, John followed in his footsteps and joined the construction industry.

Wilfred Nelson, left, and workmates in Thorntree Gill in 1952.

In 1960, John was building the shops along Burnhope Way and Yoden Way when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visited.

He got a glimpse of the royal car from the upper windows of the shop.

Still got the original flat roof

John and his wife Anne have lived in Peterlee since 1966 and in their current home for the last 46 years.

Dart Road in Peterlee, around 60 years ago.

Their home still has the original flat roof and white panelling from when the estate was first built.

John said: “When the estate was built in the early 1960s there were ten of these cantilever style houses. Ours is the only one remaining, which is something Anne and me are very proud of.

"We feel very lucky, because there is so much green open space around us, front and back. It’s one of the reasons that we’ve never wanted to leave."

Join the story and share your memories

Durham County Council has marked the start of a year-long programme of celebrations with the opening of the 'Peterlee: The Place to Be' exhibition, in Castle Dene Shopping Centre.

The display, on show until October 28, has more than 100 photographs and working drawings telling the story of how the town came to be.

A second celebration is on the way.

The Living Memory Project puts a different perspective on the story of Peterlee from the people who called, and still call, the town home.

Dig out those old photos

The council wants people to come forward with personal photos, memorabilia, and related stories they have of living in the town.

John has contributed photographs of himself and his father from the 1950s and 1960s for the Living Memory Project.

John Nelson in 1960.

Coun Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: Peterlee: The Place to Be tells the story of how the town has developed over the last 75 years.

The pavilion, Fisher Price, crisp factory and more

They included Tudor Crisps, Dewhirst, NSK Bearings, and Fisher Price Toys.

Coun Scott said the Living Memory Project would 'tell the story of Peterlee from the perspective of the people who call it home, like John and Anne. To do this of course, we are relying on residents, past and present, to come forward with their personal photographs and items and share with us the memories these items hold.”