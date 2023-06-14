15 pictures of Peterlee over the years as it celebrates its 75th anniversary
Once a new town: Now Peterlee has reached its 75th birthday
From big industry to royal visits. Peterlee has seen it all in 75 years of rich history.
It gained town status in 1948 and has developed hugely ever since.
Her Majesty the Queen, Prince Charles and Princess Diana have all been visitors.
International footballers were in town in 1973 when they got ready to play cup football against Sunderland.
The annual show pulls in thousands of visitors and Peterlee has won awards for its housing and iconic landmarks.
Let's share some memories.
