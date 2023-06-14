News you can trust since 1873
15 pictures of Peterlee over the years as it celebrates its 75th anniversary

Once a new town: Now Peterlee has reached its 75th birthday

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:56 BST

From big industry to royal visits. Peterlee has seen it all in 75 years of rich history.

It gained town status in 1948 and has developed hugely ever since.

Her Majesty the Queen, Prince Charles and Princess Diana have all been visitors.

International footballers were in town in 1973 when they got ready to play cup football against Sunderland.

The annual show pulls in thousands of visitors and Peterlee has won awards for its housing and iconic landmarks.

Let's share some memories.

75 years old and counting. Peterlee has a grand history and here are some snippets.

1. 75 years old and counting. Peterlee has a grand history and here are some snippets.

75 years old and counting. Peterlee has a grand history and here are some snippets.

Peter Lee in the 1930s. He was a councillor, Methodist preacher and his name will live on through the town named after him.

Such a special day as Her Majesty the Queen visits Peterlee in 1960.

An aerial view of Peterlee from 63 years ago.

