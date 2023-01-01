1993: The year you met all of these members of the Royal family in Sunderland
What a year that was for Royal visits to Wearside.
It’s the 30th anniversary of the year when all of these members of the Royal family came to Sunderland and had a good old chat with locals.
Her Majesty the Queen was pictured at Sunderland Station and the Civic Centre.
Prince Philip met pupils of Mill Hill Primary School and admired the medals of firefighters at Sunderland Fire Station.
The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, had fun on a visit to Pennywell.
And Diana, Princess of Wales, took time to chat when she visited Wearside.
How many of these scenes do you remember?
