A Royal day for Sunderland when a future king came to Pallion
Prince Charles, our future monarch, was the VIP visitor to Pallion.
A cuppa in the works canteen
He was visiting Sunderland Shipbuilders and signed a visitor book to mark the occasion.
He chatted to the workers and to the company chairman James Gilfillan. The Prince also chatted to the canteen workers as he enjoyed a cuppa.
Tell us if you were there to meet the man who would become King.
Many more trips to Wearside
Charles has made many visits to Sunderland, including; Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1978 when he met the bowls players and even had a go at the game himself.
He also visited Dow House in Seaham that same year.
Meanwhile, Prince Charles was at Washington Wildfowl Park in 1983.
Charles met a rising SAFC star
The Prince received an SAFC autographed football from Gordon Armstrong during a visit in February 1988.
And he was Pennywell Community College in 1996, where the many highlights included meeting Cass the Clown.
We want to hear from people who met the King on one of his visits to Sunderland.
Email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.