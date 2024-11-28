A Royal day for Sunderland when a future king came to Pallion

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Nov 2024, 04:55 BST

A red letter day in Sunderland’s history arrived on this day 45 years ago.

Prince Charles, our future monarch, was the VIP visitor to Pallion.

A cuppa in the works canteen

He was visiting Sunderland Shipbuilders and signed a visitor book to mark the occasion.

Prince Charles unveiled a plaque and signed a visitor book to mark his visit to the Pallion shipyard of Sunderland Shipbuilders in 1979. With him is the chairman, Mr James Gilfillan.
Prince Charles unveiled a plaque and signed a visitor book to mark his visit to the Pallion shipyard of Sunderland Shipbuilders in 1979. With him is the chairman, Mr James Gilfillan. | Sunderland Echo

He chatted to the workers and to the company chairman James Gilfillan. The Prince also chatted to the canteen workers as he enjoyed a cuppa.

Prince Charles enjoyed a cuppa at Sunderland Shipbuilders, Pallion Yard, with Gladys Storey in 1979.
Prince Charles enjoyed a cuppa at Sunderland Shipbuilders, Pallion Yard, with Gladys Storey in 1979.

Tell us if you were there to meet the man who would become King.

Back to 1979 and Prince Charles was at Pallion shipyard, part of Sunderland Shipbuilders Ltd. Were you pictured in this photo?
Back to 1979 and Prince Charles was at Pallion shipyard, part of Sunderland Shipbuilders Ltd. Were you pictured in this photo?

Many more trips to Wearside

Charles has made many visits to Sunderland, including; Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1978 when he met the bowls players and even had a go at the game himself.

Prince Charles was keen to try his hand at bowls when he visited Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1978.
Prince Charles was keen to try his hand at bowls when he visited Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1978.

He also visited Dow House in Seaham that same year.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles was at Washington Wildfowl Park in 1983.

Charles met a rising SAFC star

The Prince received an SAFC autographed football from Gordon Armstrong during a visit in February 1988.

Prince Charles receives an SAFC autographed football from Gordon Armstrong.
Prince Charles receives an SAFC autographed football from Gordon Armstrong.

And he was Pennywell Community College in 1996, where the many highlights included meeting Cass the Clown.

We want to hear from people who met the King on one of his visits to Sunderland.

Email [email protected].

