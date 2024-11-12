The fire which gutted Usworth Secondary School, 50 years ago this month

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Nov 2024, 10:46 BST

One of Washington’s darkest days happened 50 years ago when Usworth Comprehensive School was destroyed in a fire.

On November 9, 1974, firefighters tackled a blaze which was so severe, it left the building in a state of tangled girders.

The tangled remains of Usworth School after the fire in November 1974.
The tangled remains of Usworth School after the fire in November 1974. | se

Most of the school was destroyed

These Sunderland Echo archive scenes show the extent of the fire which wrecked a huge part of the complex.

At the time, the school was one of the few in the area to have a swimming pool.

Firefighters pumped water from the pool to help put out the blaze.

The aftermath of the fire which destroyed Usworth Secondary School.
The aftermath of the fire which destroyed Usworth Secondary School. | se

Fire described as a ‘disaster’

It had to be rebuilt and was reopened in July 1978, when headmaster GE Curtis reflected on that ill-fated evening which he described as a ‘disaster’.

The whole contract to rebuild the school had cost £1.25 million.

Our photographer got this view of the wreckage which was left after the blaze at Usworth Comprehensive School.
Our photographer got this view of the wreckage which was left after the blaze at Usworth Comprehensive School. | se

It also meant that 1,400 pupils had to be given alternative classrooms and 35 mobile rooms were used to accommodate staff and students.

We want to know if you were a pupil, staff member or firefighter at the time and what you remember of the fire.

Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

