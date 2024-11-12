One of Washington’s darkest days happened 50 years ago when Usworth Comprehensive School was destroyed in a fire.

On November 9, 1974, firefighters tackled a blaze which was so severe, it left the building in a state of tangled girders.

The tangled remains of Usworth School after the fire in November 1974. | se

Most of the school was destroyed

These Sunderland Echo archive scenes show the extent of the fire which wrecked a huge part of the complex.

At the time, the school was one of the few in the area to have a swimming pool.

Firefighters pumped water from the pool to help put out the blaze.

The aftermath of the fire which destroyed Usworth Secondary School. | se

Fire described as a ‘disaster’

It had to be rebuilt and was reopened in July 1978, when headmaster GE Curtis reflected on that ill-fated evening which he described as a ‘disaster’.

The whole contract to rebuild the school had cost £1.25 million.

Our photographer got this view of the wreckage which was left after the blaze at Usworth Comprehensive School. | se

It also meant that 1,400 pupils had to be given alternative classrooms and 35 mobile rooms were used to accommodate staff and students.

We want to know if you were a pupil, staff member or firefighter at the time and what you remember of the fire.

Get in touch by emailing [email protected]