When the US Navy visited Sunderland - and put in an order for 23,000 pints of milk
The same order also asked for more than 1,000 cartons of yoghurt and it happened 46 years ago this month.
A weekend to remember for the US Marines
The USS Shreveport, a giant ship which served her country for 36 years, was in Sunderland and berthed at the Corporation Quay in 1978.
Milk delivery man Roger Miller was the man who delivered the order and he was the creamery production manager for Associated Co-operative Creameries.
Thousands of Wearsiders went on board
He went aboard the ship and was met by American marines Daniel Snyder, Larry Banks, Daniel Culbreth and Robert St George.
The Shreveport, which was officially classed as an amphibious transport dock, stayed in Sunderland for a weekend.
Overwhelmed by the Mackem welcome
The US Marines said they were 'overwhelmed' by the hospitality shown to them by Wearsiders during their courtesy visit.
More than 3,500 Wearsiders visited the 16,000 ton vessel and we want to know if you were among them.
