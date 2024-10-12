When the US Navy visited Sunderland - and put in an order for 23,000 pints of milk

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Oct 2024, 05:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Imagine the reaction when a Sunderland dairy got an order - for 23,000 pints of milk.

The same order also asked for more than 1,000 cartons of yoghurt and it happened 46 years ago this month.

USS Shreveport on her 1978 visit to Corporation Quay in Sunderland.USS Shreveport on her 1978 visit to Corporation Quay in Sunderland.
USS Shreveport on her 1978 visit to Corporation Quay in Sunderland. | se

A weekend to remember for the US Marines

The USS Shreveport, a giant ship which served her country for 36 years, was in Sunderland and berthed at the Corporation Quay in 1978.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Milk delivery man Roger Miller was the man who delivered the order and he was the creamery production manager for Associated Co-operative Creameries.

Roger Miller, creamery production manager for Associated Co-operative Creameries, was happy to hand over a huge delivery to the crew of USS Shreveport.Roger Miller, creamery production manager for Associated Co-operative Creameries, was happy to hand over a huge delivery to the crew of USS Shreveport.
Roger Miller, creamery production manager for Associated Co-operative Creameries, was happy to hand over a huge delivery to the crew of USS Shreveport. | se

Thousands of Wearsiders went on board

He went aboard the ship and was met by American marines Daniel Snyder, Larry Banks, Daniel Culbreth and Robert St George.

The Shreveport, which was officially classed as an amphibious transport dock, stayed in Sunderland for a weekend.

The queues to get on board USS Shreveport during her 1978 visit to Sunderland.The queues to get on board USS Shreveport during her 1978 visit to Sunderland.
The queues to get on board USS Shreveport during her 1978 visit to Sunderland. | se

Overwhelmed by the Mackem welcome

The US Marines said they were 'overwhelmed' by the hospitality shown to them by Wearsiders during their courtesy visit.

More than 3,500 Wearsiders visited the 16,000 ton vessel and we want to know if you were among them.

Email [email protected] to relive the memories.

Related topics:SunderlandWearsidersHospitalityAmericanMemoriesNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice