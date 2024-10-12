When the US Navy visited Sunderland - and put in an order for 23,000 pints of milk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Imagine the reaction when a Sunderland dairy got an order - for 23,000 pints of milk.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The same order also asked for more than 1,000 cartons of yoghurt and it happened 46 years ago this month.

USS Shreveport on her 1978 visit to Corporation Quay in Sunderland. | se

Read More Seven Navy ships and submarines which were made welcome in Sunderland

A weekend to remember for the US Marines

The USS Shreveport, a giant ship which served her country for 36 years, was in Sunderland and berthed at the Corporation Quay in 1978.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milk delivery man Roger Miller was the man who delivered the order and he was the creamery production manager for Associated Co-operative Creameries.

Roger Miller, creamery production manager for Associated Co-operative Creameries, was happy to hand over a huge delivery to the crew of USS Shreveport. | se

Thousands of Wearsiders went on board

He went aboard the ship and was met by American marines Daniel Snyder, Larry Banks, Daniel Culbreth and Robert St George.

The Shreveport, which was officially classed as an amphibious transport dock, stayed in Sunderland for a weekend.

The queues to get on board USS Shreveport during her 1978 visit to Sunderland. | se

Overwhelmed by the Mackem welcome

The US Marines said they were 'overwhelmed' by the hospitality shown to them by Wearsiders during their courtesy visit.

More than 3,500 Wearsiders visited the 16,000 ton vessel and we want to know if you were among them.

Email [email protected] to relive the memories.