Cooking by gaslight: The Sunderland woman who defied modern methods for decades

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cooking by gaslight. It was still a thing in Sunderland less than 50 years ago.

And we know because the Sunderland Echo had a chat with Meggie Wilson in her Silksworth home which was illuminated only by gas.

Meggie had moved into the house in 1916 and nothing much inside her little and charming home had changed 61 years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tiny Silksworth house which defied time

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Wilson had no electricity at all, just her glowing gas to light her home at night.

Meggie Wilson lights the gas in her Silksworth home in 1977. | se

According to Northern Gas at the time , Mrs Wilson was one of about 100 consumers in the Northern region still using gaslight out of 750,000 users.

Mrs Wilson, who was known by many Silksworth people as Meggie Stobbart, got heat from her coal fire, and cooked meals on her 50-year-old stove.

Read More When a 9.30pm curfew was planned for Sunderland teenagers in the 1970s

‘It would be pointless me changing now’

She told the Sunderland Echo at the time: “I have lived in this house with gaslights for 61 years, so I think it would be pointless me changing now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think if I have a large amount of money I would probably have the electricity connected, but since I haven’t I am quite happy with my gas.”

“This house was built by my brother, ” she said. “I love it here and don’t think that the gaslights are anything out of the ordinary.”

Also in the news that year;

More than 1,000 parents and children signed a petition asking Sunderland Borough Council to provide skateboarding facilities in the town.

Skateboarders pictured on the site of the old Town Hall in Sunderland in 1977. | se

The petition had been organised by Michael Joseph, the proprietor of a sports shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the Echo at the time: “Every skateboard we sell, the parents say they would like to see somewhere provided for the children to use them.

Alison Southwood, a pupil at St Anthony’s School, won the British junior ice skating title in Manchester and then set her sights on the 1978 world championships.

Five Sunderland boys hoping to make a name for themselves in the world of pop music were Shear Khan who, since their formation 18 months earlier, made considerable strides in the local music industry.

Jonathon Johnston, Michael Roper, John Henderson, Philip Pearson and Desmond Sloan - all members of the Sunderland band Shear Khan. | se

Sunderland Indoor Bowls Club, which was going to be held at Crowtree, had attracted 670 men and 160 teams after an initial registration session.

Tell us about your long-held traditions