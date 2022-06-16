If you were lucky enough to get pocket money as a youngster, these were just some of the things you could have chosen to spend it on.

This Throwback Thursday, we’re taking a shopping trip down Sunderland’s memory lane to shine a light on the stores you always visited when you had some coins to spend.

From comics and toy cars to sweet treats and records, here are some of the most popular choices.

1. Geordie Jeans A fashion favourite! Were you saving up your pocket money for a trip here? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Hills Bookshop Lindsey Lawson was just one of those shouting out Hills. She said: "Hills Bookshop, loved buying Enid Blyton books then later on Sweet Valley Twins." Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. Jacky White's A trip to Jacky White's was a popular choice - for sweets, jewellery, the button stall or just a general browse. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4. Joplings This great 1965 picture from Bills Hawkins at Sunderland Antiquarians shows the self-service sweet bar. Sam Potter said: "Joplings on Saturday morning to see the monkeys then at Christmas to go in Santa's Grotto." Picture: Bill Hawkins. Photo: Bill Hawkins Photo Sales