Loading...
Echo readers have been sharing their favourite pocket money shops. Joseph's in Holmeside in 1997.
Echo readers have been sharing their favourite pocket money shops. Joseph's in Holmeside in 1997.

10 pictures of shops from Sunderland's past - including Joplings, Joseph's and Woolworths

A quarter of sweets from your favourite shop, choosing one of the latest singles you may have heard on the radio or a new trinket to show your friends.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 4:55 am

If you were lucky enough to get pocket money as a youngster, these were just some of the things you could have chosen to spend it on.

This Throwback Thursday, we’re taking a shopping trip down Sunderland’s memory lane to shine a light on the stores you always visited when you had some coins to spend.

From comics and toy cars to sweet treats and records, here are some of the most popular choices.

Click here to add your own to the post.

1. Geordie Jeans

A fashion favourite! Were you saving up your pocket money for a trip here?

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

2. Hills Bookshop

Lindsey Lawson was just one of those shouting out Hills. She said: "Hills Bookshop, loved buying Enid Blyton books then later on Sweet Valley Twins."

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

3. Jacky White's

A trip to Jacky White's was a popular choice - for sweets, jewellery, the button stall or just a general browse.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

4. Joplings

This great 1965 picture from Bills Hawkins at Sunderland Antiquarians shows the self-service sweet bar. Sam Potter said: "Joplings on Saturday morning to see the monkeys then at Christmas to go in Santa's Grotto." Picture: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

Photo Sales
WoolworthsSunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3