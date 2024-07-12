Two years on the front line: Book's fascinating look at the Durham heroes of the First World War

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:12 BST
The brave soldiers of Durham have been remembered in a new book about life in the Great War.

John Sheen’s new publication examines the story of the 8th and 9th Battalions of the Yorkshire Regiment of the Green Howards during the First World War.

Although they were based in Yorkshire, they attracted recruits from Durham City and the East Durham coalfield.

Two years in the heat of battle

They served on the front line on and off for two years from 1916 and saw action at The Somme as well as the Ypres Salient.

The book called The Green Howards in the Great War covers the raising of the Battalions and the training involved.

It describes the action at the Somme, the Ypres Salient and in Italy, using unpublished memoirs and diaries along with letters from officers and men of both battalions.

Fascinated by Kitchener’s armies

John Sheen was born and raised in Durham. In 1968 he enlisted in D (Durham) Company of The Light Infantry (Volunteers) and the following year enlisted into the Regular Army.

Over the next 23 Years he served in Germany, Canada, Northern Ireland, Cyprus, France, Denmark and Belgium as well as the UK.

He left the Army, joined a water company and - when he retired - he started on a part-time MA course in Britain and the First World War at Wolverhampton University.

The family connection

He has always been fascinated by the men of Kitchener’s New Armies, as his great-grandfather served in the Tyneside Irish Brigade.

His maternal grandfather served in the 9th (Pioneer) Battalion of The Border Regiment, whilst his fraternal grandfather, Walter served with the 8th Green Howards.

The book is available from Pen and Sword at £25 in hardback.

