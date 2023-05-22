News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of Sunderland children on school ships off to visit overseas cities

Imagine being a Sunderland teenager off on your first school trip.

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:47 BST

And just think. What if it was to Lisbon, Cherbourg, Gibraltar or the Baltics.

This was no dream for the students of Wearside in the 1960s and 1970s. They got to see the world on floating school ships.

In 1967, 400 children from Whitburn, Washington, Easington, Horden and Seaham headed to Vigo, Gibraltar, Lisbon and Cherbourg on a 15-day trip on the Devonia.

In 1977, this was the scene at Corporation Quay as youngsters from Sunderland headed for the Baltics on the Uganda.

Re-live that amazing experience through these Sunderland Echo archive images.

