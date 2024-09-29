The Sunderland youths who taught King Charles about Jack Crawford
His Royal Highness thrilled thousands of Wearsiders when he officially opened Sunderland’s £5million Crowtree leisure centre in 1978.
But he did have one question on his mind. He spotted a group of sea cadets with the name of the Sunderland hero on their caps.
The story of a war hero
Prince Charles wanted to know who Jack Crawford was and two cadets - Andrew Wilson, 14, and James Dixon, 15 - provided the answer.
They told him the story of the man who grew up in a slum district the city's East End and went on to become one of the Royal Navy’s greatest war heroes.
Jack served on HMS Venerable under Admiral Duncan and on October 11, 1797, the British navy engaged in a battle with the Dutch navy off the coast of the village of Camperduin.
A famous saying in memory of a Sunderland hero
Admiral Duncan’s colours, or flag, was shot down from the masthead. The removal of the colours normally signalled defeat, so Jack climbed up the mast, despite being shot at by the Dutch forces, and nailed the colours back to the mast.
In 1978, the Jack Crawford Sea Cadets were waiting to greet Prince Charles outside the leisure centre.
They shouted themselves hoarse
So were hundreds of flag-waving youngsters and their parents who cheered themselves hoarse as the Prince stepped from his car to be met by the civic leaders.
The Sunderland Echo said at the time: “People were packed 12 deep behind railings at both ground level and on the upper walkways.
‘Many more watched from the town centre flats with flags and bunting draped from their windows.
A ‘first’ royal experience for one 95 year old
One of the best views of the proceedings were enjoyed by 85 disabled and elderly people who were provided with special seating at the front of the Leisure Centre.
One of the oldest was 95-year-old Joseph Todd, of Shiney Row, who said it was the first time he had seen any of the Royal family.
Prince Charles also had time to talk with some of the members of the Sunderland branch of the 1st Airborne Association as he left the leisure centre.
