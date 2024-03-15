Seven Sunderland and Durham streets pictured now and then, showing how places have changed over time

Views from Shiney Row, Houghton and more

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Mar 2024, 16:02 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 16:37 GMT

Ever wondered what your neighbourhood looked like decades ago.

Here is the answer in a series of photos showing well-known local streets, but as they looked in different decades.

There are views from Shiney Row, Houghton Cut, Durham and Easington Village.

Over to you to judge the changes for yourselves in these photos from the Sunderland Echo archives and Google Maps.

Streets you will recognise - but as they looked in different decades.

1. Decades apart

Streets you will recognise - but as they looked in different decades.

Photo Sales
Shiney Row roundabout in 1974 and again in September 2023.

2. Shiney Row

Shiney Row roundabout in 1974 and again in September 2023.

Photo Sales
Newbottle Street in Houghton with views from 1980 and again in March 2023, courtesy of Google Maps.

3. Newbottle Street, Houghton

Newbottle Street in Houghton with views from 1980 and again in March 2023, courtesy of Google Maps.

Photo Sales
The days when Durham had a traffic control officer in a box, and the Market Place pictured again in August 2020.

4. Market Place, Durham

The days when Durham had a traffic control officer in a box, and the Market Place pictured again in August 2020.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiaDurham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.