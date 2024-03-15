Ever wondered what your neighbourhood looked like decades ago.
Here is the answer in a series of photos showing well-known local streets, but as they looked in different decades.
There are views from Shiney Row, Houghton Cut, Durham and Easington Village.
Over to you to judge the changes for yourselves in these photos from the Sunderland Echo archives and Google Maps.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.