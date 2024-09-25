A look at television in Sunderland in the 1960s, when cable TV came to town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tune in for a TV memory of cable telly in Sunderland - in the 1960s.

What an exciting time it was for viewers. Rediffusion customers on Wearside received their favourite TV programmes via cable and not from an aerial on the roof.

The era of TV with a difference is explained in more detail by Philip Curtis from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

And you can find out more in the Society’s latest monthly newsletter which is available to all members.

Rediffusion had a shop on Mackie's Corner as well as branches in Seaham and Horden.

The latest TV sets were available from Rediffusion, including this store on Mackie's Corner. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

10s 6d a week for one year

In 1966 you could rent the latest Rediffusion 19-inch set for 10s 6d a week on a minimum one year contract.

The deal also covered all maintenance and repairs free of charge. As well as BBC 1, ITV and BBC 2 it also included BBC radio - Home, Light and Third - and for the younger generation Radio Luxembourg.

But it went further. When new estates such as Town End Farm were built in the early 1960s, Rediffusion cables were installed into houses during construction.

Pavements were dug up for the cables

Over the years, fibre optics replaced copper wires to connect households to television, telephones and broadband.

The Rediffusion control box which was fixed to the wall. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

The problem with providing these services to older dwellings was that pavements had to be dug up to install the cables and junction boxes.

This could cause major disruption which was often compounded when rival companies installed their own cables years apart.

Retro in Ripon Street

The outcome of this can be seen in Ripon Street in Roker. What this black and white picture does not show is that one of the cable trenches was backfilled with red tarmac and the one next to it in black.

Black and red trenches in Ripon Street after the installation of cables by different companies. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

When Sky introduced their satellite TV packages in the 1990s a big selling point was their football coverage and Rediffusion also used football in their advertisements in the mid-1960s.

When BBC 2 was launched an additional aerial was needed to receive the new channel.

First to get Match of the Day

As Match of the Day was on BBC2 when it was first broadcast, Rediffusion customers were among the earliest to have the opportunity to see it.

An advert for Rediffusion and its showrooms in Bridge Street in Sunderland, Warren Square in Horden and Adelaide Row in Seaham. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Ironically it was the new generation of cable TV networks in the 1980s that was to signal the end of Rediffusion.

Thanks to Phil and Sunderland Antiquarian Society for the focus on 60s TV.

The society's newsletter goes out to its members and is packed with fascinating reads about Sunderland's past.

Visit the treasure trove

Sunderland Antiquarian Society which has vast archives of information about Wearside. | other 3rd party

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]

Tell us about a moment in Sunderland history that you would like us to revisit, by emailing [email protected]