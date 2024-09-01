When Sir Walter Raleigh broke his arm in a Sunderland road accident
We are talking about Sir Walter Raleigh who was a favourite of Queen Elizabeth I.
Yet 438 years after his death, he was at the centre of a road accident on Wearside.
Intrigued? Read on for this story from Philip Curtis of Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
Every day thousands of Wearsiders passed the brightly-painted carving of Sir Walter Raleigh who lived from 1552 to 1618.
A prominent view in Holmeside
It stood on the top of a brick column outside the Holmeside offices of John Nelson and Son, who were roofing contractors.
Passers by might not have realised who the figure represented but Sir Walter had stood on his plinth in Holmeside from 1913 whilst the face of the town changed around him.
But Sir Walter had a number of narrow squeaks during his time in Sunderland. In 1956, a British Road Services lorry ran into him and he ended up with severe injuries to a foot.
A broken arm was also repaired before reinstatement.
New toes were needed after another accident
The unfortunate Sir Walter later had another accident with a passing lorry which loosened his foundations. This time, he was removed to be overhauled.
He was fitted with a new cloak, a new brim for his hat and new toes. The carving was 5ft 6ins tall and said to be an accurate depiction of ‘a handsome person with caressing manners, a quick wit and pleasing to the Queen.’ The statue was first designed and created by John Frazer, who was a Sunderland carver and gilder.
On show in 1890
He made it in Kyle’s workshop in Back Nile Street for Newbiggin’s Tobacco shop in High Street West.
Nelsons were called in to repair Newbiggin’s roof. It was at that time they acquired the figure and it was moved then to Holmeside where it was to remain.
