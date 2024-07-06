The Sunderland nuns who bought a new car with Green Shield stamps
We loved these creative people who came up with fantastic ways to back charity in 1990 - from nuns to a bike-riding grandad.
Great with Green Shield stamps
The Little Sisters of the Poor in Sunderland were hoping to collect 998,400 Green Shield stamps in 1990.
If they managed it, they could replace their Ford Escort.
Plans through plaiting
Fundraisers in the Women On The Move group, based at Town End Farm, were hoping to gather in cash for a new central heating system.
They did it by plaiting hair at £1 a time. The centre where they were based provided training for YTS and unemployed women and girls.
Two Sunderland schoolboys - Martyn Quinn and Lee Eley - put on shows to raise £5,000 to buy tools for a technical college in Chingola in Africa.
The St Aidan’s students came up with a plan which also included holding coffee mornings and talks.
Eddie was on his bike
Pedal-pushing grandfather Eddie Brown got on his bike to ride 1,200 miles.
The 52-year-old aimed to raise funds towards the Restoration Appeal at St Gabriel’s Church, Sunderland, where he was the caretaker.
The only time he planned to get off the bikes was to climb Snowdon, Scafell Pike, and Ben Nevis.
