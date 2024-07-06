The Sunderland nuns who bought a new car with Green Shield stamps

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You sure do know how to hold a quirky fundraiser in Sunderland.

We loved these creative people who came up with fantastic ways to back charity in 1990 - from nuns to a bike-riding grandad.

Great with Green Shield stamps

The Little Sisters of the Poor in Sunderland were hoping to collect 998,400 Green Shield stamps in 1990.

If they managed it, they could replace their Ford Escort.

The Little Sisters of the Poor who were big fans of Green Shield stamps. | se

Plans through plaiting

Fundraisers in the Women On The Move group, based at Town End Farm, were hoping to gather in cash for a new central heating system.

They did it by plaiting hair at £1 a time. The centre where they were based provided training for YTS and unemployed women and girls.

Two Sunderland schoolboys - Martyn Quinn and Lee Eley - put on shows to raise £5,000 to buy tools for a technical college in Chingola in Africa.

St Aidan's School pupils Martin Quinn, left and Lee Eley had a £5,000 target to hit in 1990. | se

The St Aidan’s students came up with a plan which also included holding coffee mornings and talks.

Eddie was on his bike

Pedal-pushing grandfather Eddie Brown got on his bike to ride 1,200 miles.

Eddie Brown gets ready for his mega 1,200 bike ride challenge in 1990. | se

The 52-year-old aimed to raise funds towards the Restoration Appeal at St Gabriel’s Church, Sunderland, where he was the caretaker.

The only time he planned to get off the bikes was to climb Snowdon, Scafell Pike, and Ben Nevis.