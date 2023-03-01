Question Time and Antiques Roadshow in Sunderland: 11 times when the cameras and microphones came to Wearside
Helen Skelton, David Dimbleby, Patrick Moore. It’s a celebrity line-up and they have been on air in your hometown.
They are just some of the BBC big names that we have seen on Wearside and, with the Question Time team returning to Sunderland soon, it’s time to look back on our brush with fame in the past.
We’ve got Konnie Huq at Fulwell Mill in 2004, David Dimbleby in Durham in 2005 and Helen Skelton and Barney Harwood from Blue Peter at Herrington Country Park in 2012.
Astronomer and TV presenter Patrick Moore was here with the Any Questions broadcast from Hylton Red House Junior School in 1978.
