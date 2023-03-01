News you can trust since 1873
Here are the headlines from Sunderland's past. Are you in them?

Question Time and Antiques Roadshow in Sunderland: 11 times when the cameras and microphones came to Wearside

Helen Skelton, David Dimbleby, Patrick Moore. It’s a celebrity line-up and they have been on air in your hometown.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 10:24am

They are just some of the BBC big names that we have seen on Wearside and, with the Question Time team returning to Sunderland soon, it’s time to look back on our brush with fame in the past.

We’ve got Konnie Huq at Fulwell Mill in 2004, David Dimbleby in Durham in 2005 and Helen Skelton and Barney Harwood from Blue Peter at Herrington Country Park in 2012.

Astronomer and TV presenter Patrick Moore was here with the Any Questions broadcast from Hylton Red House Junior School in 1978.

Intrigued? Tune in for more memories.

1. Konnie on camera

Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq took a break from filming at Fulwell Mill for this photo in 2004.

2. Shhh - golden memories at.Grangetown Primary

Grangetown Primary school pupils, from left; Kane Godfrey, Dalton Gray, Chloe Stuart, Natalie Gibson, Michael Hall, and Caitlin Talbot during a School of Silence workshop organised by Childrens BBC in 2011.

3. Question Time in 2005

David Dimbleby presented the BBC Question Time from Durham in 2005 with Jean Lambert from the Green Party, Labour MP Robin Cook, Conservative MP William Hague and Lib Dem peer, Baroness Williams on the panel.

4. Paul in the picture

Paul Laidlaw from the BBC programme Antiques Road Trip was at Cleadon Antiques with Judith Brown in 2013.

