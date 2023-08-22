News you can trust since 1873
The day you bathed in beans, paste, spaghetti and custard for charity

The things you've done for charity in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:36 BST

What links spaghetti hoops, custard, paste and beans?

The answer is .... you've had a bath in all of them.

Wearside people love to raise money for charity by getting into a tub of gunge.

You've done it for Comic Relief at Jubilee Nursing Home, Grangewood Care Centre, Jennings Motor Group; and for the Rainbow Trust at Castle View School.

Here's your moment in the spotlight re-lived one more through these Echo archive photos.

What a brave lot. Dip in to these fundraising bath pictures.

1. Retro bath time

Judith Edwards tried out a bath of paste for Comic Relief in 1991.

2. Paste power

Over to Castle View School where pupils bathed in beans for the Rainbow Trust in 2003.

3. Full of beans

Mick Scholey tested out the custard bath at Sainsbury's in Silksworth in 2006.

4. He's no cowardy custard

