The day you bathed in beans, paste, spaghetti and custard for charity
The things you've done for charity in Sunderland
What links spaghetti hoops, custard, paste and beans?
The answer is .... you've had a bath in all of them.
Wearside people love to raise money for charity by getting into a tub of gunge.
You've done it for Comic Relief at Jubilee Nursing Home, Grangewood Care Centre, Jennings Motor Group; and for the Rainbow Trust at Castle View School.
Here's your moment in the spotlight re-lived one more through these Echo archive photos.
1 / 3