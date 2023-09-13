Memories of Sunderland's best mini-chefs baking up a storm in 2017
They were all star bakers in Sunderland
They were star bakers, the lot of them.
You might remember when these junior muffin makers cooked up a storm in Sunderland in 2017.
A tough choice for the judges
It is the year when pupils from every primary school in the city were invited to send in their recipes for the perfect muffin, along with pictures of their finished product and culinary design.
The five winning entries were put forward to a Bake Off-type challenge which was held in the school kitchens at Farringdon Community Academy.
The children baked and decorated their muffins for a panel of judges, with the winning recipe and design to be recreated and put on school menus across the city during National School Meals Week.
Orange choc chip muffin - yummy
The finalists were Kendra Price, five, from Grange Park, Alfie Johnson, eight, from Dame Dorothy, Harper Scott-Cousins, eight, from Richard Avenue, Lennox Crosdale, seven, from Hill View Infants, and Sam Bailey, aged five, of Newbottle.
The winning entry was an Orange Choc-Chip muffin baked by Harper Scott-Cousins.
The eight-year-old winner said: “I’m very happy to have won, and will definitely keep on baking. I must admit I was really relieved when the icing finally came out the bag when I was decorating it.”
A great time was had by all
And all the other finalists admitted it had been a great time.
Who's ready for more baking fun. The Great British Bake Off will be back soon and we can't wait to follow it.
In the meantime, you can share your memories of Sunderland's own mini baking stars from 2017.
Get in touch by emailing [email protected]