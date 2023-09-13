News you can trust since 1873
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Memories of Sunderland's best mini-chefs baking up a storm in 2017

They were all star bakers in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
They were star bakers, the lot of them.

You might remember when these junior muffin makers cooked up a storm in Sunderland in 2017.

A tough choice for the judges

It is the year when pupils from every primary school in the city were invited to send in their recipes for the perfect muffin, along with pictures of their finished product and culinary design.

Primary school pupils Harper Scott-Cousins, Samuel Bailey, Kendra Price, Alfie Johnson and Lennox Crosdale, with their muffins.Primary school pupils Harper Scott-Cousins, Samuel Bailey, Kendra Price, Alfie Johnson and Lennox Crosdale, with their muffins.
Primary school pupils Harper Scott-Cousins, Samuel Bailey, Kendra Price, Alfie Johnson and Lennox Crosdale, with their muffins.
The five winning entries were put forward to a Bake Off-type challenge which was held in the school kitchens at Farringdon Community Academy.

Samuel Bailey with his muffins.Samuel Bailey with his muffins.
Samuel Bailey with his muffins.

The children baked and decorated their muffins for a panel of judges, with the winning recipe and design to be recreated and put on school menus across the city during National School Meals Week.

Orange choc chip muffin - yummy

The finalists were Kendra Price, five, from Grange Park, Alfie Johnson, eight, from Dame Dorothy, Harper Scott-Cousins, eight, from Richard Avenue, Lennox Crosdale, seven, from Hill View Infants, and Sam Bailey, aged five, of Newbottle.

The winning entry was an Orange Choc-Chip muffin baked by Harper Scott-Cousins.

Harper Scott-Cousins hard at work.Harper Scott-Cousins hard at work.
Harper Scott-Cousins hard at work.
The eight-year-old winner said: “I’m very happy to have won, and will definitely keep on baking. I must admit I was really relieved when the icing finally came out the bag when I was decorating it.”

A great time was had by all

And all the other finalists admitted it had been a great time.

Lennox Crosdale pictured during the finals.Lennox Crosdale pictured during the finals.
Lennox Crosdale pictured during the finals.

Kendra Price prepares her muffins.Kendra Price prepares her muffins.
Kendra Price prepares her muffins.

Who's ready for more baking fun. The Great British Bake Off will be back soon and we can't wait to follow it.

In the meantime, you can share your memories of Sunderland's own mini baking stars from 2017.

