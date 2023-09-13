Memories of Sunderland's best mini-chefs baking up a storm in 2017

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They were star bakers, the lot of them.

You might remember when these junior muffin makers cooked up a storm in Sunderland in 2017.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tough choice for the judges

It is the year when pupils from every primary school in the city were invited to send in their recipes for the perfect muffin, along with pictures of their finished product and culinary design.

Primary school pupils Harper Scott-Cousins, Samuel Bailey, Kendra Price, Alfie Johnson and Lennox Crosdale, with their muffins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five winning entries were put forward to a Bake Off-type challenge which was held in the school kitchens at Farringdon Community Academy.

Samuel Bailey with his muffins.

The children baked and decorated their muffins for a panel of judges, with the winning recipe and design to be recreated and put on school menus across the city during National School Meals Week.

Orange choc chip muffin - yummy

The winning entry was an Orange Choc-Chip muffin baked by Harper Scott-Cousins.

Harper Scott-Cousins hard at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eight-year-old winner said: “I’m very happy to have won, and will definitely keep on baking. I must admit I was really relieved when the icing finally came out the bag when I was decorating it.”

A great time was had by all

And all the other finalists admitted it had been a great time.

Lennox Crosdale pictured during the finals.

Kendra Price prepares her muffins.

Who's ready for more baking fun. The Great British Bake Off will be back soon and we can't wait to follow it.

In the meantime, you can share your memories of Sunderland's own mini baking stars from 2017.