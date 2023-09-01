Remembering Simpsons, the Sunderland bakery which did tours, and put on free pastries

It paid to get along to the new-look Simpson's Bakery in Sunderland in 1977.

There was a free crusty loaf to the first 50 customers as well as a free can of pop to the first 100 people who used the takeaway savoury section.

All set for the grand opening in 1977.

Stotties and snowballs at Simpson's

And if you got along there in the first week, you could dig in to special offers on everything from buns to stotties, and scones to snowballs.

If that wasn’t enough of a temptation to get you along, there was even a celebrity to come and open the premises.

Miss UK at the time was Madeleine Stringer, a local girl, and she was making her last public appearance before she began her preparations and rehearsals as she launched her bid for the Miss World title.

Madeleine Stringer opened Simpsons Bakery in 1977. She is pictured with managing director Michael Simpson who presented her with a crown-shaped cake which had been made by bakery staff.

Making cakes and bread from 7am each day

Managing director Michael Simpson said at the time that there was a very specific reason why Simpson’s products were so deliciously fresh.

It’s because all products were made on the premises from 7am onwards that same day and there was no baking the night before.

Everything was made fresh at Simpson's.

The firm’s colours of chocolate and cream were proudly on show, in new counters which displayed confectionery and crusty bread.

Six types of soup every day

It was a shop that boasted six different flavours of soup at any one time, and a behind-the-scenes preparation room which was so pristine that customers were sometimes given tours.

The Stockton Road shop was one of a number on Wearside, employing more than 100 staff, and with premises at Humbledon, Gilley Law, Town End Farm, and Witherwack.

And there was another aspect which must have made a difference.

Mr Simpson added in 1977: "The smiling service offered by the experienced staff is a point not often noticed, but appreciated by customers who care."

The smiling staff were said to be the secret behind the Simpson's story.

A cake for Miss UK

Come the day of the grand opening, there was an extra treat for Miss UK who was presented with a crown-shaped cake which had been made by bakery staff.

In fact, it was a week of openings and great bargains in Sunderland that week.

The new Dixon Sports unit opened inside Strand outfitters on the corner of High Street West and Crowtree Road.

Simpsons was involved in another opening just 5 years later.

It was 1982 when the former Smyth’s premises got a new lease of life under the ownership of Simpson’s.

The takeover of the bakery and of the adjoining shop was part of the Simpson’s expansion programme and many of the Smyth’s production team and administration staff were retained under the new set-up.