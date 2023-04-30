Kazoo time, with a tribute to Sunderland's 1970s and 1980s jazz band scene

We are going retro with a look at Sunderland and County Durham's great jazz band scene in the 1970s and 80s.

But how many of these do you remember from years gone by?

Stars and Skyliners

A selection of Sunderland area jazz bands from the 1970s and 1980s.

From 1974 we have the Ryhope All Stars, Pennywell Toreadors, New Silksworth Skyliners and Blackfell White Stars.

The 1975 pictures of Washington Greys and Boldon Highlanders are next and we have Humbledon Hussars in 1976.

There's Shiney Row Eagles, Gilley Law Cavaliers and Burnmoor Coldstreamers pictured in 1977.

Ryhope All Stars at Silksworth Carnival in 1974.

Hotonians and Hylton Castle

Sunderland Westenders and Easington Tip Toppers were photographed in 1979 and we also have these photos from the Sunderland Echo archives of Hotonians in 1980 and Hylton Castle in 1981.

Downhill and Redhouse All Stars in 1982 complete the line-up of bands you might remember.

But we want you to share your own recollections.

Downhill and Redhouse All Stars jazz band march through the streets of Downhill towards the Carnival ground in 1982.

New Silksworth Skyliners marching along Fawcett Street in 1974.