9 cracking Wearside cookery scenes as we celebrate the return of Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off is back on your TV screens and it’s a recipe to go retro with photos from Southwick Primary, Sunderland High School, Seaham Sure Start and Biddick Primary.
Let’s toast these baking pictures and see if you can spot someone you know.
1. Tasty treats from 2017
Primary school pupils Harper Scott-Cousins, Samuel Bailey, Kendra Price, Alfie Johnson and Lennox Crosdale, looked like they had fun at this baking session. Who can tell us more about it?
Photo: Tim Richardson
2. Super at Southwick Primary
Chair of the Governors Sue Adshead takes a bite from one of the 400 cupcakes which were baked to celebrate the school's birthday in 2010.
Photo: TY
3. Baking in style in 2020
Sunderland AFC goalkeeper Lee Burge posed for a photograph before baking cakes with children during the EFL Day of Action held at the Beacon of Light in 2020.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Brilliant at Biddick Primary
What a fundraiser! Pupils and staff at Biddick Primary held a Bad Hair Day combined with cake baking and a non-uniform event in aid of Comic Relief in 2005.
Photo: KB