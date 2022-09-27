News you can trust since 1873
So many archive photos. Is there someone you know in one of them?
9 cracking Wearside cookery scenes as we celebrate the return of Bake Off

Let’s roll out some baking scenes from the Sunderland Echo archives.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 9:00 am

The Great British Bake Off is back on your TV screens and it’s a recipe to go retro with photos from Southwick Primary, Sunderland High School, Seaham Sure Start and Biddick Primary.

We’ve got Witherwack Primary and the Beacon of Light in the picture too.

Let’s toast these baking pictures and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Tasty treats from 2017

Primary school pupils Harper Scott-Cousins, Samuel Bailey, Kendra Price, Alfie Johnson and Lennox Crosdale, looked like they had fun at this baking session. Who can tell us more about it?

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Super at Southwick Primary

Chair of the Governors Sue Adshead takes a bite from one of the 400 cupcakes which were baked to celebrate the school's birthday in 2010.

Photo: TY

3. Baking in style in 2020

Sunderland AFC goalkeeper Lee Burge posed for a photograph before baking cakes with children during the EFL Day of Action held at the Beacon of Light in 2020.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Brilliant at Biddick Primary

What a fundraiser! Pupils and staff at Biddick Primary held a Bad Hair Day combined with cake baking and a non-uniform event in aid of Comic Relief in 2005.

Photo: KB

