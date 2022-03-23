Five of the top places to walk your dog in and around Sunderland this Spring

But where are the best places to walk your dog in the region this spring?

Dogs love going on walks whatever the weather, but the warmer Spring days are great for owners, and these are our top tips for places to go at this time of year.

Tunstall Hills

If you’re willing to give your pooch a bit of a wash when you get in from a walk, the nature reserve around Tunstall Hill is a perfect option for dog walkers.

The clear skies offer a chance to view the city from a stunning spot while the open spaces and lack of traffic mean it is ideal for dogs who like to remain off the lead.

Any hopes of an early morning walk may be off limits in the earlier weeks of the season, however – thanks to build up of overnight dew some breeds can find the routes slippery.

Roker Beach and Riverside walk

Anyone preferring a fun morning walk may want to head over to the coast where one of the best walks in the city centre is amplified in the Spring.

Starting at Roker Beach to watch the sun rise over the North Sea, head past Sunderland Marina and follow the river as far as you and your dog are willing to go.

On the way walkers can see plants returning after the cold winter and see the sun hit the cranes on the south side of the river for a great photo oppertunity.

Barnes Park

Barnes Park is a stunning area of the city regardless of the time of year, but after a winter of cold weather the community space bursts into life again with plants across the site returning to their best.

An ideal community space for dogs, the park offers safe paths throughout and, being one of the largest parks in the city, offers plenty of routes so your dog never gets bored of the same paths – all of which offer enough shade for the hotter days.

Barnes Burn and Hastings Hill

Head out of the Barnes Park extension and through Barnes Burn to reach miles of open fields as well as a safe spot for dogs to head out and explore.

The route can be extended to go under the A19 and head towards Herrington Country Park, but those who do not fancy the additional walk can stop at Hastings Hill and admire Penshaw Monument on the horizon.

Herrington Country Park

No guide to dog walking around Sunderland would be complete without a mention of Herrington Country Park.

The site offers a good mixture of paved and grass paths for whatever weather hits on your walk while your dog is almost guaranteed to meet new friends.

The park also boasts a cafe and regularly sees community litter picks take place so you know it is a safe space for your pet!

