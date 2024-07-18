Nine pictures of EastEnders actors who have appeared in Sunderland as soap marks 40th anniversary

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Jul 2024, 15:05 BST

You want some EastEnders memories do ya? We’ve got loads.

Have a butchers at these nine Echo reminders of stars from the soap who paid a visit to Sunderland between 2003 and 2019.

The 40th anniversary of the show is almost here and hints at some of the characters who will be on it are already making headlines.

In the meantime, re-live these moments when the EastEnders stars graced Wearside.

They all starred in the soap and they all made an appearance in Sunderland.

1. Excellent from EastEnders

They all starred in the soap and they all made an appearance in Sunderland. | se

Photo Sales
John Altman, who played Nick Cotton, was a star on the Empire stage in 2003 when he appeared in Bouncers, Joining him in the spotlight was Nigel Pivaro who played Terry Duckworth in Coronation Street.

2. Stars at the double in 2003

John Altman, who played Nick Cotton, was a star on the Empire stage in 2003 when he appeared in Bouncers, Joining him in the spotlight was Nigel Pivaro who played Terry Duckworth in Coronation Street. | se

Photo Sales
Steve McFadden certainly drew the crowds when he opened the revamped Kwik Save store in Southwick in October 2004.

3. A star in Southwick

Steve McFadden certainly drew the crowds when he opened the revamped Kwik Save store in Southwick in October 2004. | se

Photo Sales
Store manager Terry Telford played along with this great photo of Steve McFadden getting into character as Phil Mitchell. Steve was having a great time on the day he opened the Southwick branch of Kwik Save in 2004.

4. Capers at Kwik Save

Store manager Terry Telford played along with this great photo of Steve McFadden getting into character as Phil Mitchell. Steve was having a great time on the day he opened the Southwick branch of Kwik Save in 2004. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Eastenders
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice