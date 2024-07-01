11 great pictures from Sunderland's St Anthony's and St Aidan's school prom in 2013

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st Jul 2024, 13:55 BST

It’s a night that these students will remember for a long time.

The St Anthony's and St Aidan's Schools prom was a stylish affair in 2013.

Students headed to Hardwick Hall in their finest gowns and suits.

The Sunderland Echo was there to capture these great scenes. Relive them all once more.

A selection of great photos from the St Anthony's and St Aidan's School prom. It's your memories of the event that we want.

1. Flashback to 2013

Champagne moments from a great night for these students.

2. Pictured at the prom

A stylish reminder from Hardwick Hall in 2013. Tell us if you recognise anyone.

3. Cheers to the memories

A dazzling reminder from the St Anthony's and St Aidan's Schools prom.

4. Taking you back to 2013

