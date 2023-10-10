Inside Hardwick Hall's Celebration Suite, with hidden hot tub and three bedrooms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether you've got an event to celebrate or just celebrating the fact you and your friends have finally found a date in the diary you can all do, it can be difficult, unless you're hiring a lodge or cottage, to find hotel rooms that cater for groups.

Cue Hardwick Hall Hotel's Celebration Suite which sleeps up to six across three double bedrooms, with its own communal areas to get the party started.

The suite, which has its own secret hot tub, the only one currently at the hotel, opened in 2019, but it's still a bit of a hidden gem at the landmark hotel, just off the A1, near Sedgefield in County Durham.

Here's what to expect from a stay there:

The Decor

Hardwick Hall is more traditional than some of the other venues in the Ramside Estates group, such as the unabashed 'boujieness' of The Impeccable Pig in nearby Sedgefield and the quirky Funky Monk serviced apartments in Durham City which are themed around a rebellious monk.

Think taxidermy on the walls, patterned carpets and large chandeliers, topped off with some fun details such as a mural featuring Tony Blair who used to regularly visit the hotel which was in his old constituency.

The Celebration Suite has its own character aside from the rest of the hotel and is rich in details and touches that help to make it feel special.

I've been in houses that are smaller than this suite, which at the far end of the east wing feels very secluded from the rest of the hotel.

The master suite has a Venetian-style feature wallpaper on one wall, antique mirrored wall on another, and velvet curtains that create an elegant flow to the room, which also comes with its own en-suite. The latter has a slick aesthetic, with a double porcelain sink, heritage style white brick tiling and an ornate Victorian-style toilet.

The en-suite in the master bedroom suite.

Along the corridor there's a large lounge area, complete with parquet flooring, a well-stocked tea and coffee station, Sky TV, sofas and even a boudoir-style make-up station, ideal if you're on a girls' trip.

Through to another corridor, there's the second bedroom with golden colour accents and luxury feature wallpaper.

The third bedroom is another really good size, which would be a large hotel room in its own right. It also has hints of Venetian styling in the decor with a window overlooking the sprawling greenery and treetops of the hotel's large grounds.

The third double bedroom in the Celebration Suite

There's a main bathroom at this end of the supersize suite, complete with stylish mirrored tiles, mosaic flooring, roll top bath and walk-in showers, with all bathrooms containing robes for what comes next.

As an added bonus, the suite also comes with its own substantial and totally private terrace with outdoor seating and its own hot tub, which can be used all year round and is overlooked only by the birds that flutter around the estate.

Price

There's an offer running for the Celebration Suite, from £500 per night which includes the three bedroom suite, two bottles of Prosecco on arrival, street platters for six people and a full English for six people available at https://hardwickhallhotel.co.uk/offers/

Food

Much like its sister site, Ramside Hall, Hardwick has a Rib Room restaurant in the basement of the hotel, with feature beams, mahogany panelled walls and leather booths giving it a secluded feel away from the hustle and bustle of the hotel which can get very busy with its various events, from its ever popular Oyster Festival to Hardwick Festival, which has become a highlight of the North East's events calendar.

As the name would suggest, steaks are the core of the menu serving cuts of Durham Beef, which has been matured for 28 – 32 days. But there's also a range of pasta and fish options on the menu.

If you're staying in the suite, however, you can take advantage of the platter offer which means you can make the most of the apartment.

Coming Soon...

After the success of the spa at Ramside Hall, there's also plans to boost the visitor offering at Hardwick.

Plans have been submitted to create a luxury spa and health club and an additional 35 bedrooms at Hardwick Hall, regenerating buildings which have been derelict for more than 60 years as part of a £13m expansion at the four-star hotel.

The spa and health club development will include a 25m swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, aerobics studio, spa bath house, thermal suite a swim in/swim out pool and spa garden. It will also offer 13 treatment rooms, relaxation areas and changing facilities.

History of the site

Hardwick Hall and the country park once formed the same estate

The hotel's location next to Hardwick Hall Country Park, which is owned and run by Durham County Council, is one its great selling points, making for a picture postcard setting.

The hotel is inextricably linked to the parkland, with both once forming part of the same impressive estate which dates back to the 18th century when owner John Burdon, son of a very wealthy salt and shipping merchant from South Shields, created the manor house and pleasure ground complete with follies that still stand proud today.

The next morning, we took a stroll around the country park after checkout and it really is a fine example of an English pleasure garden with its buildings - restored thanks to Heritage Lottery Funding - designed to look like ruins and Gothic temples, Serpentine river and lake that's a happy home to flock upon flock of bird species