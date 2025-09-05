A tale of tragedy, courage and drama in Sunderland is 85 years old today.

On September 5, 1940, A German Heinkel He 111P bomber was shot down and crashed in Suffolk Street at 11.18pm.

Suffolk Street was bombed in 1940 and yet its residents still remained resilient. | se

They played dominoes until they were rehoused

All of the plane’s crew died.

Wheels of the German bomber which crashed in the back lane at Suffolk Street in 1940. | se

The drama also led to numerous Wearsiders having to be rehoused. In a show of true spirit, they were pictured playing dominoes and chatting while they waited to find out where they would be rehoused.

These people were given temporary homes after theirs were damaged by enemy bombs in 1940, but they still managed to enjoy a game of dominoes, | se

The World War II incident was thought to have ended in 1940 until an unexpected discovery on October 14, 2002, changed all that.

1,000 lb bomb discovered

A 1,000-pound bomb was discovered during excavation work behind Deerness Park Medical Centre on Suffolk Street in Hendon. The bomb squad was called.

The bomb was never dropped from a plane. It was shed in a crash landing, then lay undetected. It was packed high with explosives and was also close to a gas main.

The Sunderland Echo headline from the bomb drama in Suffolk Street in 2002. | se

A huge area was evacuated

Police immediately closed off Suffolk Street and the surrounding areas. Hundreds of residents were evacuated.

Trees and fencing were removed, while metal skips were filled with sand and water to lower any impact should the bomb go off. A Sunderland Echo report on October 16, 2002, said: “Army chiefs revealed that an attempt to disarm the bomb, last night, had failed.

It could have left a 25ft crater

“The disposal team is now in discussions with experts and examining the options that could be used to end the situation.

The bomb on its way to Hendon Beach in October 2002. | se

“Police chiefs have urged people to leave the area around Suffolk Street, following fears that if the bomb exploded it would create a 25ft wide crater, damaging buildings up to 650ft away.”

Up to 2,000 residents left their homes and many slept at Southmoor School, others with relatives.

Four schools were closed

Southmoor and Thornhill School were closed, as were primaries Valley Road and Hudson Road.

Eventually, the bomb was removed from behind Deerness Park Health Centre.

Moved - under a police escort

It was placed on a trailer pulled by an Army truck, flanked by five police cars, two coastguard vehicles and a military jeep; and taken towards Hendon Beach.

It was placed in a hole dug by soldiers at the bottom of the cliffs at Salterfen Rocks at 1.25am on Thursday, October 17, and was detonated by remote control.

Tell us if you remember the 2002 incident or if you had a relative who remembered the original Nazi raid in 1940.