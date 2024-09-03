After all, it’s International Bacon Day and here’s our tribute with a gallery of bacon-related scenes from the Sunderland Echo archives.
It’s a seven-course look at Barnes Juniors, Thornhill School, Broadway Juniors, BHS and more.
Tuck in. We’ve got breakfast butties and bacon sandwiches galore.
