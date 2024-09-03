Bitesize memories of Wearside bacon butties, sandwiches and breakfasts

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 16:57 BST

Tuck in. We’ve got breakfast butties and bacon sandwiches galore.

After all, it’s International Bacon Day and here’s our tribute with a gallery of bacon-related scenes from the Sunderland Echo archives.

It’s a seven-course look at Barnes Juniors, Thornhill School, Broadway Juniors, BHS and more.

Bacon was on the menu in all of these retro scenes from Sunderland and the surrounding areas.

1. A flavour of Wearside's past

A group of youngsters enjoyed breakfast with a very special guest in 1998. Santa tucked into a fry-up watched by his special guests at BHS.

2. Santa got peckish at BHS

Diane Pounder takes a bite out of a bacon bun at Dicksons in this scene from 2006.

3. Delicious at Dicksons

Thornhill School pupils tucked into their bacon butties and healthy snacks before their GCSE exams in their new school dining area, The Restaurant. Pictured in 2009 were Ruhi Bhugra, Amy Stephenson, Chritian Wake and Jake Wright.

4. Fuelling up before the exams

