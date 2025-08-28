The tragic 1940s Sunderland picture which painted a thousand words
The tragic scene shows a solitary woman combing through the debris of a house in Ryhope 83 years ago this month.
Her home has been devastated
The devastation has left her home in ruins. She scrutinises the rubble in which a wicker basket, the wheels of a bicycle and the remains of a radio set can be seen.
A set of drawers looks as if it has been blown into the air and yet a box filled with pots, pans and a colander looks relatively undamaged.
The devastating aftermath of the air raid was sadly an all too common sight in Sunderland.
Nine in every 10 Sunderland buildings was damaged
Sunderland was a key shipbuilding port, was a strategic target for the Luftwaffe. Raids on Sunderland were part of a larger bombing campaign that spanned from 1940 to 1943.
Startling statistics show that, during the course of the Second World War, nine out of 10 Wearside buildings were damaged and 1,000 of them were destroyed.
More than 270 civilians were killed and 838 people were injured during the raids on Sunderland which lasted from June 1940 to May 1943.
Get in touch if members of your family spoke of living through the air raids of Sunderland in the 1940s. Tell us more by emailing [email protected].