They say a picture can paint a thousand words - but this Sunderland scene from 1942 does much more than that.

The tragic scene shows a solitary woman combing through the debris of a house in Ryhope 83 years ago this month.

A lone woman looks through what is left of her home in Ryhope after a German air raid, in August 1942.placeholder image
A lone woman looks through what is left of her home in Ryhope after a German air raid, in August 1942. | Sunderland Echo

Her home has been devastated

The devastation has left her home in ruins. She scrutinises the rubble in which a wicker basket, the wheels of a bicycle and the remains of a radio set can be seen.

A set of drawers looks as if it has been blown into the air and yet a box filled with pots, pans and a colander looks relatively undamaged.

The devastating aftermath of the air raid was sadly an all too common sight in Sunderland.

The scene in Sunderland in 1942 where homes and business were destroyed in air raids.placeholder image
The scene in Sunderland in 1942 where homes and business were destroyed in air raids. | Sunderland Echo

Nine in every 10 Sunderland buildings was damaged

Sunderland was a key shipbuilding port, was a strategic target for the Luftwaffe. Raids on Sunderland were part of a larger bombing campaign that spanned from 1940 to 1943.

Startling statistics show that, during the course of the Second World War, nine out of 10 Wearside buildings were damaged and 1,000 of them were destroyed.

More than 270 civilians were killed and 838 people were injured during the raids on Sunderland which lasted from June 1940 to May 1943.

Get in touch if members of your family spoke of living through the air raids of Sunderland in the 1940s. Tell us more by emailing [email protected].

