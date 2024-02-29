'Tiny Forest' planted at Sunderland school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children have helped plant a 'Tiny Forest' to help make Sunderland a cleaner, greener place.

The youngsters worked with councillors and conservationists to create the area at Hudson Road Primary School in Hendon.

The event – led by environmental charity Earthwatch Europe - took place as part of the Sunderland Climate Friendly Schools project, led by Sunderland City Council.

Set up in 2022, the project aims to empower schools, children and young people to play an active role in helping make Sunderland a cleaner, greener city.

Delivered by Outdoor and Sustainability Education Specialists (OASES), the initiative also aims to improve environmental literacy and enable schools to take action to tackle climate change.

Environmental charity Earthwatch Europe is on a mission to plant 500 Tiny Forests across Europe by 2030 and supported the planting at Hudson Road.

A Tiny Forest is a dense, fast-growing, native woodland made up of 600 trees planted in a tennis court-sized plot.

The forests are not only an attractive location for wildlife but are great for people to enjoy and can provide a range of benefits in the fight against climate change.

Ben Williams, senior project Manager at Earthwatch, said: “Tiny Forest provides rich opportunities for connecting young and old alike with the environment and sustainability. It’s vital that we give people the knowledge and skills to protect our natural world and inspire them to take positive action.

“We are delighted to be working with Sunderland City Council to bring this inspiring space to Sunderland.

"It’s very special to have this forest so close to the school, as the children will be able to see the trees that they planted growing up alongside them.”

Hudson Road Primary School is one of 10 schools that have been selected to participate in the Sunderland Climate Friendly Schools pilot project, alongside Kepier, St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy, Portland Academy, Albany Village Primary School, Barmston Village Primary School, Barnes Junior School, Hetton Lyons Primary School, Seaburn Dene Primary School and Wessington Primary School.

All 10 Sunderland schools have worked closely with OASES staff and Sunderland City Council’s Low Carbon Team over recent months to complete a school audit; set up a climate action team; develop actions; complete a whole-school assembly; and undergo training for teaching staff and governors.

Examples of the carbon-cutting actions the schools have taken so far include growing food, introducing children to possible future careers in the green economy, promoting a uniform swap shop, installing water butts to harvest rainwater, creating an energy saving campaign in school, investigating renewable technologies to install, and planting trees.

Sandhill View Academy, St Aidan's Catholic Academy, Harry Watts Academy, Ryhope Junior School and St Benet's RC Primary School have also helped develop and trial the Wear Sustainable Low Carbon Resources.

These free digital resources and lesson plans for Key Stages 1-4 for on Sunderland’s Low Carbon journey are available for all the city’s schools to download via the MySunderland website.

Hudson Road Primary School head teacher, Mrs Cathy Westgate, said: “We were delighted when we were asked if we would plant a tiny forest at the school.

“We are conscious that we are home to one of the few green spaces locally, so it was a great opportunity to roll our sleeves up and make our grounds even greener.

“We’re also a climate friendly school, which means we have made a commitment to improve air quality and slash our carbon emissions, so this really ties in with all of the fantastic work being done by our pupil-led climate friendly committee over recent years.

“The children absolutely loved getting their hands dirty and helping to plant the 600 trees, so it’s been a really fantastic project to be involved in.”