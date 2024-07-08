Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer news from across the Championship.

There have already been a number of departures from Leeds United as the Whites look to cope with the financial impact of their failure to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Robin Koch, Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton have all left on free transfers and Sonny Perkins, Darko Gyabi and Sam Greenwood have made respective loan moves to Leyton Orient, Plymouth Argyle and Preston North End. Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra have secured permanent deals with Real Betis and Bournemouth after spending successful loan stints with both clubs and, most significantly, highly-rated youngster Archie Gray joined Tottenham Hotspur in a £35m deal that Leeds believe will help boost their ability to finance another push for a return to the top flight.

Their finances could be further boosted over the coming days after Spanish outlet Marca reported La Liga club Real Betis have made a £2.5m bid for Whites defender Diego Llorente. The offer has been accepted and the former Real Madrid and Real Sociedad star is said to be keen on a move back to his homeland and has already agreed personal terms ahead of a medical that will take place later this week. Llorente spent last season on loan with Serie A club Roma after securing a season-long move to Italy following the Whites relegation back into the Championship and will now focus his attention on securing a permanent switch away from Elland Road and a reunion with former Leeds team-mate Marc Roca.

Llorente had already confirmed he would not be making a permanent switch to Roma in an emotional social media post over the weekend. Speaking via Instagram, he said: “Wearing the Rome jersey was a big responsibility but at the same time a unique feeling! I end this period satisfied for having defended and fought for this shield, leaving everything on the field with pride and honour. I will always remember the great nights at the Olympic Stadium, the derby atmosphere and more than 70 thousand people singing the anthem of Rome. Thank you to all the fans for your unconditional support and thank you to all the people who allowed me to live this dream which I will never forget! “From now on there will be an extra novelist supporting Rome!”

Everton consider move for Hull City duo

The future of two Hull City stars is said to be under further scrutiny after they were heavily linked with moves to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town.

Defender Jacob Greaves and winger Jaden Philogene are believed to be locked in talks with the Tractor Boys after they impressed during a season that ended with the Tigers narrowly missing out on a Championship play-off spot. There was said to be widespread interest in the duo, with former Aston Villa youngster Philogene said to be the subject of a loan offer from La Liga giants Barcelona with a permanent move to the Camp Nou to follow next summer.

