Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has expressed his desire to keep Jack Clarke at the club but admitted there are no guarantees in the transfer market.

The former Leeds United and Tottenham winger has been heavily linked with a potential £20million plus move to the Premier League during the summer window. The 23-year-old has two years left on his current deal and is not expected to sign a new contract as things stand.

During his first sit-down with the media since taking the Sunderland job, though, Le Bris spoke of his desire to keep important core players at the club. The Frenchman also referenced the club’s ambition as he discussed the transfer market for the first time.

“It's difficult to have guarantees because the market can be crazy sometimes but I feel the ambition,” Le Bris said when asked about assurances regarding Sunderland’s recruitment process and player sales.

“Obviously, the market and transfer window will not be as we'd expect it just now but we will adapt with the circumstances and at the end I think we'll have a balanced team with players who are able to play our style of play and to perform on the pitch.

“We like good players – the players who are able to dribble, attack the box, score and give the last key passes,” Le Bris responded when asked about Clarke specifically.

