Sunderland’s sporting director expressed his delight after getting the deal over the line

Kristjaan Speakman believes Chris Rigg’s new contract at Sunderland to be “significant” for the club.

Sunderland have a good record in youth development with homegrown stars Dan Neil, Anthony Patterson and Elliot Embleton starring for the first team regularly in recent seasons.

The Black Cats have also provided opportunities to young players such as Jobe, Pierre Ekwah and Dennis Cirkin after plucking them from the academies of Premier League teams.

However, Sunderland’s record at retaining their brightest starlets was poor under the stewardship of Stuart Donald and Charlie Methven with a glut of talent departing the Academy of Light for better opportunities.

Sunderland, though, have now been boosted by Rigg’s decision to sign a three-year deal at the club amid transfer interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

“I think retaining talent has been really difficult in the last few years because of all the finances that are involved in the game,” Speakman said when akeddby The Echo about Rigg’s decision to stay. “You know, the profile of the clubs that are out there. So, for us to be able to get Chris over the line was obviously really significant for us.

“Internally, we didn't have too many doubts about that. We've got a really positive relationship with Chris. We've got a positive relationship with Chris' family. I think if you looked at his development journey, you wouldn't be able to pick too much forward how he's progressed into the team and into the squad.”

One of the most highly-rated youngsters in the country, Rigg had interest from a number of the biggest clubs in Europe but has agreed a deal which will keep him on Wearside until the summer of 2027.

“There probably wasn't many eyes and then obviously when there's been more eyes, how he's featured in the group, which is obviously great that him and his people have seen that. Ultimately, we just need to agree on what the trajectory is going forward and I know how happy he was to sign,” Speakman added on Rigg.

“I think how happy he was to put it to bed because he's a young boy and he has to put up with all that scrutiny and questioning. So, for us, it's part of the job. We accept it. But obviously, naturally, it's really, really good to get him signed up and I think obviously it's a huge positive for the club and the fan base.”

The 17-year-old was pleased to get the deal over the line, saying he believed Sunderland was the best place for the next stage of his development. Rigg returned to pre-season training with his teammates and is expected to push for a regular place this season.

“I am absolutely buzzing, to be honest,” Rigg added after signing the deal at Sunderland. “It is a proud moment for myself and my family to be signing my first professional contract at a Club like Sunderland. I have been dying to sign it for almost a year now.