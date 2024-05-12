Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest Sunderland transfer news and next head coach gossip from around the web

Sunderland face a busy summer transfer window with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman under pressure to deliver a new head coach and additional players to the Black Cats’ inexperienced and slim squad.

The Wearsiders finished 16th in the Championship during the 2023-24 season with many fans extremely disappointed with the club’s drop-off after the sacking of Tony Mowbray in December. It feels like it could be a pivotal summer for the club’s hierarchy with all eyes now on the upcoming transfer window and Sunderland’s next head coach hunt. Here, we take a look at the latest headlines you may have missed:

Black Cats interested in ex-Barcelona man

Sunderland are reportedly one of several clubs interested in Leeds forward Ian Poveda.

The attacker spent time at Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester City and Brentford as a youngster before moving to Leeds United in 2020.

However, the 24-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer, when his contract at Leeds expires, after making 10 Championship appearances on loan at Sheffield Wednesday during the second half of this season.

Wednesday are keen to re-sign the Colombia international on a permanent deal, with other Championship clubs said to be interested. According to Spanish newspaper Diario AS, Luton and Burnley could make a move for Poveda this summer if they are relegated from the Premier League, while Sunderland have been looking at the player.

£10m Danny Rohl reports emerge

Sunderland would reportedly have to pay a significant compensation fee to make Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl their new head coach.

The 35-year-old German has been heavily linked with the Black Cats in recent weeks, while Championship rivals Hull have also been credited with interest. Rohl is said to have held positive talks with Wednesday about his future at Hillsborough, though, after keeping the club in the Championship.