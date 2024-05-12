Transfer news: Sunderland linked with ex-Barcelona and Chelsea man as £10m reports emerge - round-up
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face a busy summer transfer window with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman under pressure to deliver a new head coach and additional players to the Black Cats’ inexperienced and slim squad.
The Wearsiders finished 16th in the Championship during the 2023-24 season with many fans extremely disappointed with the club’s drop-off after the sacking of Tony Mowbray in December. It feels like it could be a pivotal summer for the club’s hierarchy with all eyes now on the upcoming transfer window and Sunderland’s next head coach hunt. Here, we take a look at the latest headlines you may have missed:
Black Cats interested in ex-Barcelona man
Sunderland are reportedly one of several clubs interested in Leeds forward Ian Poveda.
The attacker spent time at Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester City and Brentford as a youngster before moving to Leeds United in 2020.
However, the 24-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer, when his contract at Leeds expires, after making 10 Championship appearances on loan at Sheffield Wednesday during the second half of this season.
Wednesday are keen to re-sign the Colombia international on a permanent deal, with other Championship clubs said to be interested. According to Spanish newspaper Diario AS, Luton and Burnley could make a move for Poveda this summer if they are relegated from the Premier League, while Sunderland have been looking at the player.
£10m Danny Rohl reports emerge
Sunderland would reportedly have to pay a significant compensation fee to make Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl their new head coach.
The 35-year-old German has been heavily linked with the Black Cats in recent weeks, while Championship rivals Hull have also been credited with interest. Rohl is said to have held positive talks with Wednesday about his future at Hillsborough, though, after keeping the club in the Championship.
It’s now been reported by our sister title the Sheffield Star ‘the compensation fee required to steal the 35-year-old away from Wednesday is set somewhere in the close region of an eye-watering £5million.’ The report goes on to say that the fee would almost double if a club wants to take Rohl’s coaching staff as well.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.