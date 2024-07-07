Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several Leeds United stars are currently awaiting decisions over their loan-term futures after securing loan moves away from Elland Road in the aftermath of the Whites relegation from the Premier League.

The likes of Rasmus Kristensen and Brenden Aaronson have now returned to the club after their respective loan stints with Roma and Union Berlin failed to spark permanent deals from either club. Spanish defender Diego Llorente is also expected to return to Leeds after also spending last season with Roma, making 42 appearances in all competitions as I Giallorossi ended the campaign sat in sixth place in Serie and secured a place in the upcoming season’s Europa League.

Real Betis have reportedly shown an interest in offering the versatile defender a route out of Elland Road in a move that would see him reunited with Marc Roca after the former Whites star joined the La Liga club on a permanent deal following a successful loan stint at the Estadio Benito Vilamarin. Little is known of Roma’s intentions over a possible move for Llorente - but the 30-year-old seems to have hinted there is little chance of extending his time in the Italian capital in a social media post on Sunday morning.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “I can only say THANK YOU ROME! An unforgettable year and a half in which I could be happy and understand what Romanist feeling means! Wearing the Rome jersey was a big responsibility but at the same time a unique feeling! I end this period satisfied for having defended and fought for this shield, leaving everything on the field with pride and honour. I will always remember the great nights at the Olympic Stadium, the derby atmosphere and more than 70 thousand people singing the anthem of Rome. Thank you to all the fans for your unconditional support and thank you to all the people who allowed me to live this dream which I will never forget! “From now on there will be an extra novelist supporting Rome! LETS GO ROME!!!”

Owls boss discusses future of former loan star

Sheffield Wednesday have already enjoyed a productive summer transfer window after former Sunderland managerial target Danny Rohl added the likes of Max Lowe, Jamal Lowe and Ben Hamer to a squad that produced a successful battle against relegation last season.

Despite the addition of experienced goalkeeper Hamer, it seems likely the German boss will seek to add another stopper to his squad before the new season gets underway next month. Rohl completed the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion keeper James Beadle in January and he went on to play an integral role in helping Wednesday preserve their second tier status during the second half of a challenging campaign. Although stopping short of confirming the young stopper could return to Hillsborough, Rohl did reveal his admiration for the impact he made during his loan stint with the club when speaking to the Sheffield Star.

