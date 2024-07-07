Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland and Liverpool defender has returned to his home country

Former Liverpool and Sunderland defender Seb Coates has found himself a new club.

The 33-year-old centre-back joined Liverpool for a fee of around £7million back in 2011 but made just a handful of first-team appearances while at Anfield. Coates would then join Sunderland on loan in 2014 before making the deal permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coates made 32 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions but struggled to nail down a starting spot at the Stadium of Light and was sent out on loan again to Sporting in Portugal after the arrival of Sam Allardyce. Coates would later join Sporting on a full transfer.