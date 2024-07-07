Transfer news: Former £7m Sunderland and Liverpool star signs for Nacional in Uruguay
Former Liverpool and Sunderland defender Seb Coates has found himself a new club.
The 33-year-old centre-back joined Liverpool for a fee of around £7million back in 2011 but made just a handful of first-team appearances while at Anfield. Coates would then join Sunderland on loan in 2014 before making the deal permanent.
Coates made 32 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions but struggled to nail down a starting spot at the Stadium of Light and was sent out on loan again to Sporting in Portugal after the arrival of Sam Allardyce. Coates would later join Sporting on a full transfer.
However, the Uruguayan has now returned to his homeland to join Nacional, where he began his career as a youngster before making the move to England to move to Liverpool. Coates won the country’s top flight twice in 2009 and 2011 during his first stint with the club.
